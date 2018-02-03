‘Nasty, indeed’: This woman’s lingerie shopping experience has left Twitterati in a shock!

A British woman shared a story about how she accidentally tried on a bra that someone had discarded in a changing room! (Source: Thinkstock images) A British woman shared a story about how she accidentally tried on a bra that someone had discarded in a changing room! (Source: Thinkstock images)

Finding the right lingerie can be quite a taxing job — as sometimes, even if you find the right choice for you, it is difficult to buy it. Narrating one such traumatic experience, a woman left social media users quite uncomfortable on Twitter. Natalie, who hails from Glasgow, recently visited a departmental store to buy a bra. When she went inside the changing room, she tried one that she really liked.

Satisfied with her apparel choice, when she decided to purchase it, she found that there was no tag on it. Hence, she took the piece of lingerie to the store supervisor to get the code. But to everyone’s horror, when the store staff returned he said, “This isn’t ours, it’s a swap.” Yes, you guessed it right, someone had literally swapped their “dirty lingerie” with a new one from the shop.

The Twitter user was so aghast that she took to the micro-blogging site to share the whacky incident and wrote, “So someone has literally left THEIR OWN BRA on a hanger in order to shoplift one AND I TRIED IT ON”.

tried on a bra in Primark & it was nice so I went to buy it but there was no tag so the guy went to find a supervisor to get a code, comes back & goes “this isn’t ours, it’s a swap” so someone has literally left THEIR OWN BRA on a hanger in order to shoplift one AND I TRIED IT ON — natalie (@n_brayshaw) January 31, 2018

As soon as her story was shared online, it created a huge buzz and garnered over 2.3 lakh likes, at the time of writing. Many people were pretty shocked and disgusted by the ordeal – and empathised with her saying they understood the pain of losing the “right bra”. Sample these reactions.

Absolutely right – when a woman finds that one great bra she buys 10 of them. I think I would’ve cried on so many levels had this been me 😢👙 — Mortified American (@ferociousfuz) February 2, 2018

Sorry. I’m crying on your behalf. — Adebola (@ADEB0LA) February 2, 2018

Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to share their own shopping horror stories and to warn others about the disgusting experience. Sample these:

Hun people literally do the same thing at Debs, last week I found a Matalan top in the changing room.. pic.twitter.com/VSKSe0W1S8 — Dani Spencer (@_danivictoria) February 1, 2018

I caught a woman doing this at Walmart when I worked the fitting room!! Like, girl I can see your deodorant stains on it😫😖 — Bailey 😋🌀 (@baileymkbeads) February 1, 2018

I worked at Primark and this happens all the time, it’s absolute horror. STOP DOING THIS PEOPLE — rachel (@elyzalexa) February 1, 2018

I used to work in Topshop, people did this with jeans All. The. Time! With a bra is proper nasty though! — Jodie (@JodieTip) February 2, 2018

Literally working in retail nothing surprises me. Once a girl started her period so she snagged new panties and shorts. Totally reasonable. BUT SHE LEFT HER BLOODY CLOTHES ON THE SALES RACK — ✈ (@SimplySam_23) February 2, 2018

This reminds me of the time when I was shopping with my nan and I put her old shoes on the sale rack while she was trying stuff on and a lady put my Nan’s shoes on and went to buy them and my nan had to tell her they were actually her old shoes — purple orange Ⓥ (@isthatsophiep) February 1, 2018

Found someone’s old leggings with holes in in the changing rooms when I worked for Primark they’d swapped them for a pair of new ones 😂 So many changing room stories like this it’s unreal — Charlotte Sometimes (@charmele0n) February 2, 2018

Happened to me in TJ HUGHES Middlesbrough liked a pair of boots opened the box to try on the other one and there’s a pair of stinking sweaty old boots in there. Called the assistant who rolled her eyes and said oh lord. Not again!!! @stephbreakfast 😂 — Julia (@Bowes4Julia) February 2, 2018

What would you say if I told you Fraser found minky joggers hung up in the men’s rails last night 🙃 — erin (@erintuffxx_) February 2, 2018

I used to work in retail. I’ve known people to leave their old bras to take new ones way back in 2002. But not actually known anyone to try one on before 😂 — Kim Louise (@Kinseys_speaks) February 2, 2018

Walked into a changing booth a few years ago and someone had poohed in the corner. I then had to explain to the shop assistant a la Shaggy, that it wasn’t me 😇 — yelkcub (@yelkcub) February 2, 2018

I used to work in kids clothing in a store and people would leave dirty nappies/diapers in the changing rooms. People are grim when they can get away with it — Grace (@MrsAmazinglyAce) February 2, 2018

@katsimmsx when I first started working here someone swapped a coat, I picked it up to put it back on a hanger but it was wet and I still don’t know if it was rain or water and I fully put my hand on it 😭😭 — charlotte (@chaaarlotteac) February 2, 2018

However, a few others tried to take on the situation in a humourous way to make the woman feel better. Many even wanted to know if she actually ended up buying the “nice bra”.

When your other bras find out the new one was adopted they’re going to tease it mercilessly. — Maurice Connolly (@mauxco) February 2, 2018

😂😂 I was trying on shoes in penny’s once and went to put back on my own shoes only to find a woman admiring herself in the mirror wearing my shoe 😂 — Bernie Bradley (@BoarnieB) February 2, 2018

This is like cinderella. You should make everyone try on the bra until you find her. — Tom Easton (@TomEaston) February 2, 2018

Wot?! I want to know! Did she take the bra or not? #goodbrasarehardtofind — Amy B (@classicsixbooks) February 2, 2018

Read this to my boyfriend and he asked “did she get to take the bra?”😂😂😂 — emma (@whewell_emma98) February 1, 2018

Tell me you took the bra home anyway — tate 📖🌻 (@pageofcoins) February 2, 2018

What I’m getting from this is that you got a free bra. — Britt Reints (@missbritt) February 2, 2018

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

