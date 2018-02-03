  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • ‘Nasty, indeed’: This woman’s lingerie shopping experience has left Twitterati in a shock!

‘Nasty, indeed’: This woman’s lingerie shopping experience has left Twitterati in a shock!

As a British woman took to Twitter to share her "horrific" bra shopping experience, others working in the retail sector too added to the list with their bizarre stories. Do you have a similar story to share?

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: February 3, 2018 4:45 pm
bad shopping experience, bra shopping experience, bad bra shopping story, shopping horror stories, bizarre enws, odd news, bizarre news, indian express, viral news A British woman shared a story about how she accidentally tried on a bra that someone had discarded in a changing room! (Source: Thinkstock images)
Related News

Finding the right lingerie can be quite a taxing job — as sometimes, even if you find the right choice for you, it is difficult to buy it. Narrating one such traumatic experience, a woman left social media users quite uncomfortable on Twitter. Natalie, who hails from Glasgow, recently visited a departmental store to buy a bra. When she went inside the changing room, she tried one that she really liked.

Satisfied with her apparel choice, when she decided to purchase it, she found that there was no tag on it. Hence, she took the piece of lingerie to the store supervisor to get the code. But to everyone’s horror, when the store staff returned he said, “This isn’t ours, it’s a swap.” Yes, you guessed it right, someone had literally swapped their “dirty lingerie” with a new one from the shop.

The Twitter user was so aghast that she took to the micro-blogging site to share the whacky incident and wrote, “So someone has literally left THEIR OWN BRA on a hanger in order to shoplift one AND I TRIED IT ON”.

As soon as her story was shared online, it created a huge buzz and garnered over 2.3 lakh likes, at the time of writing. Many people were pretty shocked and disgusted by the ordeal – and empathised with her saying they understood the pain of losing the “right bra”. Sample these reactions.

Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to share their own shopping horror stories and to warn others about the disgusting experience. Sample these:

However, a few others tried to take on the situation in a humourous way to make the woman feel better. Many even wanted to know if she actually ended up buying the “nice bra”.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 03: Latest News