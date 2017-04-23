Latest News
  • Man mistakes cocktail umbrella for drugs in wife’s purse, and calls police! Twitterati can’t get over this

Netizens could not decide what was the most bizarre point of this story - the man checking his wife's purse or calling cops first without actually talking to her or the fact that how could he NOT know what a cocktail umbrella looks like!

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:April 23, 2017 4:49 pm
police, police funny tweets, police funny stories, Wyoming police, Wyoming police funny tweets, drugs, man mistakes umbrella for drugs, mistake cocktail umbrella for drugs, husband call cops on wife, guy, odd news, bizarre news, weird news, viral news, indian express The cops shared the bizarre story on their Twitter page and people went berserk! (Source: Wyoming, MN Police/ Twitter)

Thanks to Facebook and Twitter, we’ve all now come to know that law enforcement officers the world over actually have a great sense of humour. We’ve stood witness to many instances of police officials warning civilians using punny, witty one-liners and ads that have not only served the purpose of their message but also left everyone ROFL-ing. But sometimes, they’re at the receiving end at such a bizarre situation, that a bit of levity can’t be helped. Take the case of one such incident that happened in Wyoming, Minnesota.

A man found some ‘odd-looking’ objects in his wife’s purse and mistook it for drugs. Well, upon suspicion, the husband did not confront his wife but he took it to a whole new level — he called the cops! Yes, he did. Very law abiding citizen, right?

Well, when the police reached his house to investigate the matter they found the ‘odd’ object as nothing but a broken cocktail umbrella! Yes, a red umbrella, broken into pieces.

“A man thought he found drugs in his wife’s purse & contacted us. He was happy to learn that the items were just a broken cocktail umbrella,” they wrote on Twitter.

The bizarre incident left many baffled and one even asked, “Has he never seen a cocktail umbrella? What rock does he live under?” To which, the ever funny cops replied, “No we had to Google a picture of what a cocktail umbrella looks like not broken into pieces.”

Talking to Buzzfeed about the bizarre complaint, Chief Paul Hoppe said, “When the officer who went out to take a look at it told the husband what it was, I think he was a little shocked.”

What followed next on this Twitter thread is simply hilarious. Meme-makers savagely grilled the husband. And the police department too joined in but wished him good luck!

Here’s what other users had to say:

