Man mistakes cocktail umbrella for drugs in wife’s purse, and calls police! Twitterati can’t get over this

The cops shared the bizarre story on their Twitter page and people went berserk! (Source: Wyoming, MN Police/ Twitter) The cops shared the bizarre story on their Twitter page and people went berserk! (Source: Wyoming, MN Police/ Twitter)

Thanks to Facebook and Twitter, we’ve all now come to know that law enforcement officers the world over actually have a great sense of humour. We’ve stood witness to many instances of police officials warning civilians using punny, witty one-liners and ads that have not only served the purpose of their message but also left everyone ROFL-ing. But sometimes, they’re at the receiving end at such a bizarre situation, that a bit of levity can’t be helped. Take the case of one such incident that happened in Wyoming, Minnesota.

A man found some ‘odd-looking’ objects in his wife’s purse and mistook it for drugs. Well, upon suspicion, the husband did not confront his wife but he took it to a whole new level — he called the cops! Yes, he did. Very law abiding citizen, right?

Well, when the police reached his house to investigate the matter they found the ‘odd’ object as nothing but a broken cocktail umbrella! Yes, a red umbrella, broken into pieces.

“A man thought he found drugs in his wife’s purse & contacted us. He was happy to learn that the items were just a broken cocktail umbrella,” they wrote on Twitter.

A man thought he found drugs in his wifes purse & contacted us. He was happy to learn that the items were just a broken cocktail umbrella. pic.twitter.com/Yx5erLtzP0 — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 2, 2017

The bizarre incident left many baffled and one even asked, “Has he never seen a cocktail umbrella? What rock does he live under?” To which, the ever funny cops replied, “No we had to Google a picture of what a cocktail umbrella looks like not broken into pieces.”

@pigwigeon1 No we had to Google a picture of what a cocktail umbrella looks like not broken into pieces. — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 3, 2017

Talking to Buzzfeed about the bizarre complaint, Chief Paul Hoppe said, “When the officer who went out to take a look at it told the husband what it was, I think he was a little shocked.”

What followed next on this Twitter thread is simply hilarious. Meme-makers savagely grilled the husband. And the police department too joined in but wished him good luck!

We wish him the best of luck in telling this story to his wife. Bring roses and a card to make things easier, my friend. #GoodLuck http://t.co/UdyemF5QpC — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 2, 2017

Here’s what other users had to say:

@wyomingpd What was he doing in her purse? — Prince~Eternity 💜🕊 (@prince19582016) April 3, 2017

@wyomingpd What a snitch. He should have spoken with her, not treat her like a suspected criminal. — Junji Hirata (@ShamanXII) April 21, 2017

@wyomingpd Husband trying to explain himself to his wife like: pic.twitter.com/XaM0H7Dhz4 — Chad Fields (@CfieldsVFL) April 21, 2017

@wyomingpd THIS is the funnist/ saddest crackpot thing I have read in a long time.

WTF could he have been thinking? Is HE on drugs? — Owned by Dogs (@TheseDogsownme) April 3, 2017

@wyomingpd What kind of drugs did he think it was? Red umbrella? “Hey man you want some red umbrella?” — JDub (@JDubTheScrub) April 21, 2017

@wyomingpd He didn’t think to speak to his wife before he went and snitched? Snitches get stitches 🤥🙅🏻 pic.twitter.com/V0TszRZ2Cr — Gee (@georginathomps) April 21, 2017

@wyomingpd Wait this man really out here snitching on his wife pic.twitter.com/ydVMjOQF1R — ♕Asha (@manisflex) April 21, 2017

@wyomingpd He clearly wants out that marriage if he snitching about a cocktail umbrella pic.twitter.com/hZltA6giLQ — Notch (@Notchypoo) April 21, 2017

@wyomingpd Ssoo…clearly the marriage was strugglin, if he’s shufflin thru her purs & callin the cops 4 some chips of wood & pink plastic. My Q is:.. pic.twitter.com/waZkrIPfy7 — Michael (@moyoungjr) April 21, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd