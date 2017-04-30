Minister gifts 700 brides wooden bats; to be used on husbands if they turn alcoholic

What would you generally gift a newly-married couple? A Madhya Pradesh minister decided on an unusual present – a ‘mogri’ or a wooden bat – for nearly 700 brides at a mass marriage ceremony. While the mogri is traditionally used to wash clothes, the minister has advised the brides to use it on their husbands if they turn alcoholic or harass them and refuse to mend their ways.
The gifted mogri even bears the caption ‘sharabiyon ke sutara hetu bhent, police nahi bolegi’ (gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene).
Gopal Bhargava, the state minister of panchayati raj and rural development, gifted the bats to nearly 700 brides during a mass marriage ceremony solemnised on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya yesterday in his home town Garhakota in Sagar district. While others will be flummoxed by the uncommon gift, the minister says women from the region often meet him to complain about their alcoholic husbands and he felt it was an apt present.
“Whenever I visit any rural or urban area in my constituency, women complain about their husband’s drinking habit. They inform me that whatever little they earn is snatched away by their husband for alcohol. They (women) are also subjected to physical violence,” Bhargava told PTI today. “The idea of gifting mogri struck me when a woman asked me whether she should get her husband to stop drinking by beating him with this wooden plank,” the minister said.
So he ordered 10,000 bats to be gifted to women “suffering at the hands of their alcoholic husbands”.
The minister sees nothing wrong in it and feels that it a step towards bringing social change, which is necessary to deal with the menace of alcoholism. “The government or police alone would not be able to solve this problem. For this, people have to come forward. There are many examples in history which show that when masses intervene, things have changed for the better.”
Sale of illegal liquor in every state is a major issue. Unless people come forward to deal with it, things won’t improve, Bhargava said. The minister in the BJP government urged the women to first have a word with their husbands and make them understand the ill effects of drinking and if they don’t listen, then let the mogri do the talking.
Bhargava, who has been organising mass marriages for quite some time now, also asked the brides to plant saplings and stop all illegal activities in their villages. He asked them to ensure that their children get proper education. “An atmoshphere is being created in the entire state against liquor but people need to be educated on the issue. It is essential before declaring prohibition,” he added.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 30, 2017 at 8:49 pmUneducated clowns at power but Bhakts think them to be the ultimate stars ............Bandar Joker Paltan -BJP !Reply
- Apr 30, 2017 at 8:28 pmMorons rule..whats the idea..?? He has not advised brides first to advise their husbands to stop bad habit...then to ask husbands father mother brothers to advise him n then to resort to anything else.. But this minister gives a bat to bride to beat husband..what will be the result? Domestic Violence.. Broken home n divorse...police must book this minister fo inciting domestic violence...Reply
- Apr 30, 2017 at 8:07 pmMantri Ji, you are wasting your breath as well as your "mongris" on the brides. The husbands mainly become drunkards because of the nagging wives. Don't be partial. Give the husbands, irrespective of religion, the right of "Triple Talaq" to give them the "level playing field".Reply
- Apr 30, 2017 at 7:50 pmthis is sanghi stooge using feministic laws and doing misandry - one one hand yogi byp sed SC order to ban booze 500 mtrs from highway by denotifying highways due to liqour lobby now these sanghi parasites creating rift war between males and females of india - wake up husband and wives of india and take these 700 bats and beat to death all blood sucker sanghisReply
- Apr 30, 2017 at 8:10 pm@Laxman: You are cruel to Sanghis.Reply
- Apr 30, 2017 at 8:23 pmdo u remember these tuglaqi pitting of people against people like gau atankis , triple talaq , beef ban before sanghis came to power
- Apr 30, 2017 at 7:17 pmOn one hand the Government allows the of alcoholic drinks; on the other hand the government gives a bat to the wife to beat the drunkard husband. Ultimate result will be within a few months of marriage, the marriage will end in divorce.Reply
- Apr 30, 2017 at 7:11 pmThe is clear violation of law, asking the citizen to take the law in their hands. Nonsensical idea indeed. What kind of ministers we have, really appalling.Reply
- Apr 30, 2017 at 8:11 pm@Sujatha Selvam: I agree with you.Reply
- Load More Comments