What you see in this mind-boggling gif will tell how closely you watch things

Ready to solve the puzzle? What do you see? (Source: Science/Twitter) Ready to solve the puzzle? What do you see? (Source: Science/Twitter)

Do you just see things or do you really watch? Yes, there is a huge difference between the two, and here’s a mind-boggling puzzle that will test how closely you watch things.

A simple gif with a big black circle has eight small white circles spinning round and round. As the balls move around, your head may also spin along with it, barring you from finding out what the trick really is.

Take a look and test your brainpower and eyesight:

A circle of dots, but every dot alone is just moving in a straight line. pic.twitter.com/x2FQjd7Rgy — Science (@scienmag) January 14, 2017

“Now you’re looking for the secret. But you won’t find it because of course, you’re not really looking. You don’t really want to know. You want to be fooled,” goes a popular quote from Christopher Nolan’s 2006 movie The Prestige that works perfectly here.

ALSO READ | What are the odds? Mom, dad, son all share a birthday

You think you’re not a fool? What do you notice?

Most people would see a number of small circles arranged in a circular position moving around uniformly. A few would also notice that each dot coincides with the centre of the big black circle at regular intervals.

ALSO SEE | How good is your eyesight? Can you spot what’s hidden in these pictures?

What did you miss?

While you fall into the trap of the circular motion of the dots, you fail to notice that each circle is moving straight in its own line. Can’t believe it? Choose any one dot and follow its path of motion.

See what else is going viral, here

Failed at solving the trick? Better luck next time.

Got it the first time? Give yourself a pat on the back, and take a look at another one here:

Isn’t it interesting?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd