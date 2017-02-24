What!? A man just invented a ‘glue’ to ‘seal’ period woes, and women just can’t take it

Trending News

The glue is supposed to seal your labia and keep the menstrual fluids inside! Seriously!?

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:February 24, 2017 8:51 pm
menstruration, periods, mensez, vaginal glue, vaginal liptick, feminine lipstick labia, labia glue, mensez labia adhesive, glue to seal vagina, trending news, viral news The makers have campaigned it as a “carefree security” option but women across the globe are furious with this “disgusting” option.

Agreed that menstruation or periods, as we usually call it can be annoying and quite painful. Over the years, there have been many products that have often vouched to make menstruating days comfortable for women — from effective pads to tampons, but never have women been offered a glue. Yes, a glue that would seal a lady’s vagina!

A US chiropractor, Dr Dan Dopps, has come up with what’s being labelled as the most bizarre ‘menstrual product’ — a ‘Feminine Lip-Stick’ literally to ‘stick’ labia together. The product called the Mensez is “a proprietary combination of amino acids and natural oils in a lipstick applicator.”Describing the use, the website reads, “When applied to the labia minora, it creates a temporary seal to retain menstrual fluids inside until urination.” Seriously, keeping menstrual fluids inside — isn’t that quite unnatural if not unhygienic!

Dr Dopps' note on LinkedIn. Dr Dopps’ note on LinkedIn.

The makers have campaigned it as a “carefree security” option but women across the globe are furious with this “disgusting” option. Most people are saying that the person has “zero knowledge” about female genitalia while there are others who are blatantly asking if he even knows the difference between urethra and vagina.

mensez-webssite Here’s how the website elaborated the purpose of the lipstick.

The patent for Mensez was granted on January 10, this year, however, the product is yet to hit the stands. Whether the product is safe or not is a different question, but Twitterati feels, it’s certainly misogynistic.

