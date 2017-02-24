What!? A man just invented a ‘glue’ to ‘seal’ period woes, and women just can’t take it

The makers have campaigned it as a “carefree security” option but women across the globe are furious with this “disgusting” option. The makers have campaigned it as a “carefree security” option but women across the globe are furious with this “disgusting” option.

Agreed that menstruation or periods, as we usually call it can be annoying and quite painful. Over the years, there have been many products that have often vouched to make menstruating days comfortable for women — from effective pads to tampons, but never have women been offered a glue. Yes, a glue that would seal a lady’s vagina!

A US chiropractor, Dr Dan Dopps, has come up with what’s being labelled as the most bizarre ‘menstrual product’ — a ‘Feminine Lip-Stick’ literally to ‘stick’ labia together. The product called the Mensez is “a proprietary combination of amino acids and natural oils in a lipstick applicator.”Describing the use, the website reads, “When applied to the labia minora, it creates a temporary seal to retain menstrual fluids inside until urination.” Seriously, keeping menstrual fluids inside — isn’t that quite unnatural if not unhygienic!

Dr Dopps’ note on Dr Dopps’ note on LinkedIn

The makers have campaigned it as a “carefree security” option but women across the globe are furious with this “disgusting” option. Most people are saying that the person has “zero knowledge” about female genitalia while there are others who are blatantly asking if he even knows the difference between urethra and vagina.

Here’s how the website elaborated the purpose of the lipstick. Here’s how the website elaborated the purpose of the lipstick.

The patent for Mensez was granted on January 10, this year, however, the product is yet to hit the stands. Whether the product is safe or not is a different question, but Twitterati feels, it’s certainly misogynistic.

I’m not worried about bacteria with this, no different than a cup or tampon. Am worried about labial damage! http://t.co/CW2SsdNfVs — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) February 22, 2017

This is a serious product. WT ACTUAL F. I cannot fathom the sheer stupidity and lack of basic biological knowledge on display. #mensez http://t.co/pnaIsPNZNi — Victoria Falconer (@shesaws) February 22, 2017

YOU CANT JUST GLUE A VAGINA SHUT. THIS ISNT PINTEREST, PUT YOUR GLUE GUN AWAY DAN DOPPS. LEARN ANATOMY. — zoe (@zoeolesker) February 23, 2017

People who don’t know how vaginas/periods work shouldn’t try to create menstrual products http://t.co/NUv46aX3EW #thursdaythoughts #mensez — Tara 💫 (@Catstello) February 23, 2017

@THESagerbomb I can only assume Mensez is pronounced “Men-says” so it comes with built in misogyny and an extra dosage of condescension — PricklyPear (@PricklyPear34) February 22, 2017

It’s 2017 and men still don’t understand periods. #mensez — Shweta R ojha (@siyaojha) February 24, 2017

So was #Mensez invented by that meninist who thinks menstruation is the same as pissing yourself — Sam (@anthakingston) February 23, 2017

I. Just…NO… As a guy, I’m mortified at the lack of basic anatomy on display. Also would like to point out he named it Men Says…#Mensez pic.twitter.com/ukJFPyP5id — Riley (@apollorising) February 22, 2017

Labial glue: the future of feminine hygiene. The copy is DREADFUL. Creative team? All male. Not actually satire. http://t.co/QZ3hxoCHVo — Natalie (@ghostinmarble) February 18, 2017

@DrJenGunter Why are men always in our lady business? Like they don’t have enough problems with their wacky genitalia? Leave our junk alone. — 🍂Rebekkah Porter🍁 (@RebekkahPorter) February 21, 2017

Glue your labia together? What about glue your lips together so you can never utter such horrible things again… #mensez — Maia Alevra (@MaiaAlevra) February 23, 2017

Reading the trending story on #mensez like pic.twitter.com/kNTWqwy5ID — Becky Freeman (@beckyfmartin) February 22, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd