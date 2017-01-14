Man pretended to be a woman for 7 years just so he could meet his friend’s wife

Picture used for representational purpose Picture used for representational purpose

In what can be called absolutely shocking, a Pune man dressed as a woman for seven years so he could continue his romantic relationship with his former close friend’s wife, reports Times of India. The man tried to sedate the husband with chloroform every time he visited in his presence but got caught the last time he tried. He has been arrested by police and court proceedings are underway.

Reportedly, 44-year-old Rajesh Ghisulal Mehta, a small-time developer and resident of Gangadham Chowk in Bibwewadi, visited his friend’s house wearing nightgown and dupatta to meet his wife so neighbours and security guard don’t have a doubt. The complainant, a utensils trader, told TOI, “Recently, I came to know from our security guard that Mehta often visited our home in my absence. I then found out about the affair between my wife and friend, which had been going on for seven years whenever I was out of town. I warned Mehta never to come back to my house.”

However, on January 4, Mehta entered the house while the husband was asleep and put a chloroform soaked rag on his nose but he got up and caught him red-handed. The two got into a brawl and the husband unmasked the man only to find out it was Mehta, his former close friend. He ran away after being discovered and also had to audacity to threaten the husband who reportedly filed a complaint three days after the incident.

“The complainant was treated and on Saturday, he gave a statement before police. Over the description, we filed an FIR against Mehta and arrested him. We have seized the rag and torn gown as well as the car used during the crime. We will try to find out what chemical was used to make the complainant unconscious. Though the accused reportedly visited the house often in the husband’s absence, we are exploring if he had a specific motive on that day, and also looking at whether this modus operandi was used before,” Investigating Officer sub-inspector Sanjay Gaikwad was quoted as saying.

“The nature of the crime is very serious, so we have requested maximum police custody for the accused. It is needed to unearth the conspiracy. It could have been an attempt to kill the complainant. It appears that everything was preplanned. We will assist the police and prosecution and will try to apply IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) against the accused,” advocate ND Patil who’s representing the complainant was quoted as saying.

“None of these events took place. This is a false case, so there is no need for police custody of my client,” advocate Amol Dange, who’s representing Mehta, was quoted as saying.

