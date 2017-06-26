Man inserts 15 needles into penis for ‘satisfaction’; doctors spend over an hour removing them

Apparently people with sexual fetishes even insert pen refills and thermometers into their penis. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Apparently people with sexual fetishes even insert pen refills and thermometers into their penis. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

There is no dearth of sexual fetishes that exist these days, but this one would most likely make it to the list of the most bizarre and painful ones. A 35-year-old man in China was reportedly rushed to the hospital recently because he started suddenly started feeling intense pain in his penis and saw blood while urinating. Turns out, he had inserted 15 sewing needles into his penis around a year back.

Doctors apparently spent over an hour and a half removing the needles from the narrowest part of the penis on June 20. The size of the needles varied from 5cm to 10cm.

The news was published by local media such as the HuaShuang Morning Post reported, which said that the man was admitted to The General Hospital of Shenyang Military Region in Shenyang of Liaoning Province on June 20. The bachelor had apparently been sticking the needles into his genitals for around a year, but didn’t feel any pain while inserting the needles with the pinhead up.

According to a DailyMail report, urologist Dr Cao Zhiqiang said an x-ray showed the needles were stuck at the membranous urethra, which is also the narrowest part of the male urethra. Chief urologist Dr Liu Long and Dr Cao, who have taken out pen refills and thermometers from penises previously, used a guidewire to pry the needles out one by one.

“There are scholars explaining this scenario as one of the peculiar sex similar to Sadomasochism and foot fetishes. Patients are looking for excitement through unusual ways,” Dr Cao was quoted by the DailyMail.

