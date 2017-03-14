This doctor’s debit card was swiped for Rs 4 lakh instead of Rs 40 at a toll gate in Mangaluru

This is why you should check the amount before entering your PIN. The incident reportedly took place in Mangaluru at Gundmi toll gate on the Kochi-Mumbai National Highway near Udupi around 10.30pm on March 11. (Photo for representational purposes, Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh) This is why you should check the amount before entering your PIN. The incident reportedly took place in Mangaluru at Gundmi toll gate on the Kochi-Mumbai National Highway near Udupi around 10.30pm on March 11. (Photo for representational purposes, Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Ever since the PM declared demonetisation on the fateful day of November 8, 2016, people have gone easy on hard cash. From malls, grocery shops to even little tea-stalls on road-sides — many now depend on digital money and swiping debit cards for almost all transactions. But if reports are to go by, a doctor at a toll gate got his card swiped his debit card for Rs 4 lakh instead of Rs 40!

ALSO READ | Guy pays up Rs 51 for copying joke on Twitter! No kidding!

Apparently, the incident took place in Mangaluru at Gundmi toll gate on the Kochi-Mumbai National Highway near Udupi around 10:30pm on March 11. According to a report by Times of India, the police identified the man as Dr Rao, who was in a chauffeur-driven car on his way to Mumbai. When his car stopped at the toll gate at night, he took out his card to pay an amount of Rs 40 as toll.

ALSO READ | Another ATM in Delhi dispenses ‘Children Bank of India’ note; Twitter lights up with puns

The toll attendant dutifully swiped his card and gave him the receipt of toll money transaction right away. Apparently, it was when the doctor received an alert from the bank on his phone, that he realised that Rs 4 lakh was, in fact, deducted from his account. Reportedly he brought the situation to the notice of the toll attendants, who refused to admit or acknowledge their mistake, even after the doctor reportedly tried explaining them for about two hours!

See what else is going viral here

Well, if not utterly bizarre, then it definitely seems a classic case of how negligent digitisation can go awry.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd