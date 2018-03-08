This man wanted to get rid of cockroaches in his house; blows up his house instead

Latest News
Fed up with the crawling roaches in his house, a Mount Isa man tried to burn them in his kitchen. His choice of weapon? An ignited can and insect spray. What happened next will definitely make you wary of such DIY experiments.

bug spray explosion, mount isa house explosion, cockroach spray explosion, bizarre stories, man bug spray explosion, pest spray flame, indian express, indian express news Not as effective as aggressive, the man’s roach hunting seemed to have backfired as he accidentally caused an explosion in his house. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
While DIY experiments around the house can be fun to indulge in, one should not forget to leave some things to the professionals — as this man’s adventure proves. Fed up with the crawling roaches in his house, a Mount Isa man tried to burn them in his kitchen. His choice of weapon? An ignited can and insect spray.

However, his aggressive actions did not prove to be as effective as he accidentally caused an explosion in his house. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the man suffered lacerations to his head and hand from shrapnel from the explosion, as reported by ABC News. The explosion also caused the windows to shatter and significantly damaged the kitchen and walls of the house. The police mentioned that the pest spray had clear labels warning against exposing it to a naked flame. Check out the tweet here.

“The instructions are put on these things for a purpose and if failure to follow them can result in as it did, in this case, extreme damage to the property,” said station officer Ian Louden.

Though there were other people in the house, the man was the only one injured in the accident and was rushed to the Mount Isa Hospital.

 

