Trending News

  • Madhya Pradesh collector wants youth to worship their parents on Valentine’s Day

Madhya Pradesh collector wants youth to worship their parents on Valentine’s Day

People on social media didn't take the notice well.

By: Trends Desk | Published:February 11, 2017 4:20 pm
Collector asks people to celebrate Valentine's Day by worshipping parents/ ANI Collector asks people to celebrate Valentine’s Day by worshipping parents/ ANI

We’ve all heard stories of the staunch activists taking to streets on Valentine’s Day as moral police and threatening couples to go back home or else their parents will be notified. But guess what’s happening in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. The collector has asked everyone to worship their parents and observe the day as ‘Matra Pitra Pujya Divas’.

According to ANI, a collector who has not been named has issued a notice saying there is a dire need for kids and young adults to express love for their parents and keeping that in mind, Valentine’s Day should be celebrated as “Matra Pitra Pujya Divas”. It was also written that the day should observed as such in all the social institutions and it’s expected from people of all the villages, cities and colonies to organise programmes encouraging the concept.

People on social media didn’t take the notice well. Many of them were furious at the collector asking if thier freedom of choice is being curbed. “what nonsense is this @ChouhanShivraj @CMMadhyaPradesh fascism! Sanskari collector!” wrote a user. “so the collector is paid to ‘instil Indian values’ ? nothing better to do?” wrote another.

Here’s how most people reacted.

Of course, there were people who supported the decision.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 11: Latest News