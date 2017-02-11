Madhya Pradesh collector wants youth to worship their parents on Valentine’s Day

Collector asks people to celebrate Valentine’s Day by worshipping parents/ ANI Collector asks people to celebrate Valentine’s Day by worshipping parents/ ANI

We’ve all heard stories of the staunch activists taking to streets on Valentine’s Day as moral police and threatening couples to go back home or else their parents will be notified. But guess what’s happening in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. The collector has asked everyone to worship their parents and observe the day as ‘Matra Pitra Pujya Divas’.

According to ANI, a collector who has not been named has issued a notice saying there is a dire need for kids and young adults to express love for their parents and keeping that in mind, Valentine’s Day should be celebrated as “Matra Pitra Pujya Divas”. It was also written that the day should observed as such in all the social institutions and it’s expected from people of all the villages, cities and colonies to organise programmes encouraging the concept.

People on social media didn’t take the notice well. Many of them were furious at the collector asking if thier freedom of choice is being curbed. “what nonsense is this @ChouhanShivraj @CMMadhyaPradesh fascism! Sanskari collector!” wrote a user. “so the collector is paid to ‘instil Indian values’ ? nothing better to do?” wrote another.

Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara collector issues notice, asking people to worship their parents on Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.com/UljAQZlEFC — ANI (@ANI_news) February 10, 2017

Here’s how most people reacted.

@ANI_news it is not collectors job to tell us whom to love or worship — Rimjhim (@I_RimjhimR) February 10, 2017

@I_RimjhimR @ANI_news if you are better informed about the duties and responsibilities of a collector then you must not have said this… — anup (@anupatkare) February 10, 2017

@ANI_news so the collector is paid to ‘instil Indian values’ ? nothing better to do? — Bionic (@reach_cliff) February 10, 2017

Of course, there were people who supported the decision.

@ANI_news #ParentsWorshipDay is really a great initiative.Salute to Chhindwara collector! — Amol Kulkarni (@kulkarniamold) February 10, 2017

