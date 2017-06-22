A Chhattisgarh railway employee asked for leave to EAT CHICKEN; we’re not kidding!

How far will you go for chicken? (Representative Image) How far will you go for chicken? (Representative Image)

There’s no denying that we should take our food intake very seriously, and the same goes with making sure all our leaves are availed. Well, the reasons for the latter could be many, but for a government employee in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, eating chicken – and lots of it – was reason enough to apply for a week-long leave!

And, no, this doesn’t seem like a prank.

According to a report in The Times of India, a railway employee posted in Deepka area Pankaj Raj from Bilaspur’s Deepka area, the concerned railway employee, applied for a week’s leave so that he can eat enough chicken! His application, that has now gone viral on social media, bears the official stamp of the station master of Deepka, where he states that he ought to stay at home at least for a week and eat chicken since Shravan, is about to start and he will not be able to chicken.

Don’t believe us? Read his letter here.

During Shravan, which is a month-long Hindu festival that begins from late July and continue till the third week of August, many Hindus abstain from consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food. In the letter, Raj has written that since Shravan is about to begin and he will not be able to eat chicken, he fears that he might become weak and won’t be able to work. This was the reason for his request for a week’s leave, from June 20 to June 27 so that he can stay at home and get his protein.

