Believe it or not, Jesus is coming in an Uber!

When you call for a cab using one of the many apps that’s downloaded on your phone, it’s highly unlikely you’d expect a member of the Holy Trinity to come pick you up. Well, if you’re in India, then it’s a possibility because here that would stand for Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva – all three fairly popular Indian names. But in the case of Twitter user Edwin de Jongh, it was none other than the ‘good lord’s son’.

Perplexed?

On Monday evening, de Jongh had booked an Uber cab – little did he know he’d end up being responsible for a prediction from the New Testament — the second coming of Jesus! After saving humanity by being crucified for the sins of the world, the Son of God was said to return to the world – but little was it expected that he’d come driving a Honda Accord and on-call on Uber.

Well, de Jongh was in for a surprise and took to Twitter to share this divine occurrence. He tweeted a screenshot of his phone with a message from Uber saying, “Jesus is arriving now in a Honda Accord (7PFJ059)”, with the hilarious caption, “Hm, the Second Coming wasn’t exactly what I thought it would be like…”

Not many registered this global event till another user @Sturrfridge retweeted the image and since then both the picture and the tweet have gone viral.

Soon tweeple came up with their own quips and jokes, and one even offered a quote from the ‘Testament of John’ — “Some say Jesus drove a Honda, but didn’t like to talk about it”: “For I did not speak of my own Accord…” – John 12:49.

@Edwin_de_Jongh “Some say Jesus drove a Honda, but didn’t like to talk about it”:

“For I did not speak of my own Accord…” – John 12:49 — Bert Hubert/PowerDNS (@PowerDNS_Bert) January 12, 2016

Soon after, another user ‏@mckennaaram added his two cents to the joke:

@Sturrfridge Jesus must’ve traded in his Ford Fusion after his New Years return pic.twitter.com/qbaiJImJLx — McKenna (@mckennaaram) January 15, 2017

Well, we’re not sure what this second coming entails, but maybe we’ll see more of Jesus and his Honda Accord online soon enough.

So, what would you do if you suddenly got a notification saying Jesus is coming to pick you up? Tell us in the comments below.

