Inmates escape La Picota prison by convincing guard to let them bring more booze

Two prisoners managed to escape from the maximum security wing of the La Picota in the Colombian capital Bogotá after they got a security guard drunk and persuaded him to let them go and bring more alcohol, stated a BBC report. Quite evidently, the prisoners did not return and the police are currently looking for the duo.

According to the testimony a guard, which was leaked to W Radio, the officer in question had been drinking with the prisoners and was too drunk to even stand up. “The officer had been drinking with the prisoners, he was drunk. He couldn’t even stand up and supposedly let the prisoners through the main gate to buy booze,” told the prison guard to the radio station.

The two inmates were identified as Jhon Gutiérrez Rincón and Olmedo Vargas. Rincón is a Farc rebel, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison for kidnapping in 2003, and Vargas was recently demobilised from the Farc rebel group and was awaiting trial for alleged theft, according to the same report.

The surveillance commanders found the guard with his “breath smelling of alcohol.” Moreover, the warden refused to take a breathalyzer test and had allegedly failed to inform his superiors about the escape of the two prisoners, as per a local report quoted by Colombia Reports.

Interestingly, no damage has been detected to the prison structure or the gates, hence the prison authorities told BBC that they assume that the guard colluded to help the prisoners escape.

As per the testimony of a fellow warden, the prison is in a disorganised state due to the prevalence of corruption. “There is a new guard that makes and breaks La Picota, they take bribes, they give benefits to the inmates, they let them out in exchange for large sums of money, it is a mafia,” the anonymous official told W Radio.

