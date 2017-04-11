Trending News

Would you want to send someone deadly pythons and anacondas by post?

Ssssssssssssssnake mail!

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:April 11, 2017 9:18 am
Have someone you hate? you can ship pythons to their door-steps now! (Source: Pixabay)

We often send gifts to our loved ones on mails through cargo. And sometimes we can even parcel wacky stuffs as pranks. There have been many incidents when glitter bombs or dog poop and other nasty things have been sent to ‘frenemies’, but have you ever imagine sending poisonous snakes to the ones you hate through the post? Well, now people living in the US can, and ta-da it’s not a crime!

Yes, a circuit court in Washington, decided that it is no longer a federal crime to “ship both reticulated pythons and green anacondas within the 49 continental states”, the Daily Beast reported.

Reticulated pythons and anacondas are one of the world’s longest snakes, heaviest and deadliest snakes. Only recently it was reported that a python had swallowed a man alive in Indonesia, a villager who had gone missing. Only days laters, the villagers noticed an inflated python and cut opened it to find him its belly! while anacondas usually squeeze its prey’s do death. Scary, isn’t it.

To make it even scarier, recent studies have concluded that asexual reproductions in snake are more common than was previously thought. The mind-boggling process called Obligate parthenogenesis. It basically means that these species do not need to mate to produce babies. A den of baby snakes hatches from the female’s unfertilised egg.

