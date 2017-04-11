Would you want to send someone deadly pythons and anacondas by post?

Have someone you hate? you can ship pythons to their door-steps now! (Source: Pixabay) Have someone you hate? you can ship pythons to their door-steps now! (Source: Pixabay)

We often send gifts to our loved ones on mails through cargo. And sometimes we can even parcel wacky stuffs as pranks. There have been many incidents when glitter bombs or dog poop and other nasty things have been sent to ‘frenemies’, but have you ever imagine sending poisonous snakes to the ones you hate through the post? Well, now people living in the US can, and ta-da it’s not a crime!

Yes, a circuit court in Washington, decided that it is no longer a federal crime to “ship both reticulated pythons and green anacondas within the 49 continental states”, the Daily Beast reported.

D.C. Cir.: It is not a federal crime to ship reticulated pythons and green anacondas one state to another within the continental U.S. pic.twitter.com/vNZL8pyBXE — Brad Heath (@bradheath) April 7, 2017

Reticulated pythons and anacondas are one of the world’s longest snakes, heaviest and deadliest snakes. Only recently it was reported that a python had swallowed a man alive in Indonesia, a villager who had gone missing. Only days laters, the villagers noticed an inflated python and cut opened it to find him its belly! while anacondas usually squeeze its prey’s do death. Scary, isn’t it.

Shorter D.C. Cir.: You may now ship, within the continental U.S.,28-foot snakes that reproduce on their own and are “known to eat humans.” pic.twitter.com/G2LILQS9EQ — Brad Heath (@bradheath) April 7, 2017

To make it even scarier, recent studies have concluded that asexual reproductions in snake are more common than was previously thought. The mind-boggling process called Obligate parthenogenesis. It basically means that these species do not need to mate to produce babies. A den of baby snakes hatches from the female’s unfertilised egg.

whew looks like my weekend plans of taking my 30-foot man-eating snakes on a short vacation are safe http://t.co/flXY5MIiPI — Ivy (@_BeTheOverflow) April 7, 2017

@_BeTheOverflow Only if you’re vacationing within CONUS. It is still a federal crime to take your reticulated python to Puerto Rico or Hawaii. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) April 7, 2017

Just to be clear, I am not saying anyone should ship the President a 20-foot python… http://t.co/u4pLPRG91y — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) April 7, 2017

@bradheath These snakes represent danger to our native southern ecosystems. Not much of a danger to us considering dogs kill 20-30 people/year in USA. — David Steen, Ph.D. (@AlongsideWild) April 7, 2017

@bradheath @bldgblog Good thing they reproduce on their own; I doubt anyone would care to help. — Mark Essig (@mark_essig) April 7, 2017

@bradheath @NoahShachtman I guess this is for real, but it sounds like bad writing out a B-grade science fiction film. The Giant Snake that Ate New York. LOL — TSEC (@TomTSEC) April 7, 2017

@bradheath Man, who knew Snakes on A Plane was such a prophetic movie? — Brandon Revels (@ikatsume) April 7, 2017

