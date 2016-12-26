Hyderabad kid attempts to file complaint against grandma after she reduced his playtime hours!

The boy narrated his grievances to the head constable. (Source: India Today) The boy narrated his grievances to the head constable. (Source: India Today)

We all have gone through a phase during our childhood when we were angry with our elders, especially when our playing time was restricted. But can you imagine being so angry that you reach the police station to file a complaint? Yes, this is exactly what a toddler did when his playtime was reduced.

The little one reached the SR Nagar police station in Hyderabad and narrated his saga to the head constable, says an India Today report. “According to the boy, his grandmother was ‘torturing’ him by not allowing him to play for extended hours,” it said.

The police received the complaint and summoned the parents to the police station soon, enquiring if really the child was in some kind of trouble. “The father of the young boy is a cable operator and it seems the TV serials inspired the boy to come to the police station. However, we managed to pacify the kid,” the SHO of SR Nagar police station was quoted in the report.

After a lot of assurance and some chocolates, the child agreed to withdraw her complaint against the grandmother. The police also tried counseling the parents.

Had it been an earlier time, parents or grandparents would have scared the kid by threatening him that police would arrest if he failed to listen to them, but now the tables have turned. In fact, the kid went way forward and not warn but seriously attempted to lodge a report!

Parents, are you taking notes?

