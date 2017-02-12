Human bed warmer: This Russian woman has a unique job — making beds cosy

She tells clients they can be in the room while she warms their bed, but there is to be no physical contact between them. (Source: Thinkstock images) She tells clients they can be in the room while she warms their bed, but there is to be no physical contact between them. (Source: Thinkstock images)

A unique hospitality service by a Russian girl has amused people around the world. Reports have been claiming that she is the world’s ‘first human bed warmer’. Confused what it means? Well, simple, she warms the bed on cold winter nights before you sleep on it. Of course, who likes crashing into a chilly bed.

According to a report by the Mirror, UK, 21-year-old, Viktoria Ivachyova, charges £65 per night or £1,350 per month for her bizarre service. She lays “in strangers’ beds for an hour to ensure they are nice and warm when they turn in” the report added.

“She tells clients they can be in the room while she warms their bed, but there is to be no physical contact between them,” is her clear policy. In case anyone tries to break the rules she hits a ‘panic button’ that alerts the hotel staffers.

But to be fair, the concept isn’t new, and apparently it isn’t the first time either. Reports dating back to 2010 talk about the popular hotel chain Holiday Inn, which started the concept at their resorts in Britan. At the UK hotels, staff would dress in an all-in-one fleece sleeper suit before slipping between the sheets to warm the beds of customers on request. The authorities for the Inn too had specified that the warmer would be fully dressed and leave the bed before the guest occupied it.

As for Ivachyova, the professional’s booking chart is full, and she is planning to hire more women for the facility. Mostly it’s single men who have been opting for the services, but she is open provide the service for women as well.

According to Mirror, Ivachyova was inspired by a book written by Russian author Anatoly Mariengof. “One character, a poet called Sergei Yesenin paid a female typist to come to his home every morning and lie naked in his bed, under the blankets, for 15 minutes, warming it up. The whole ritual apparently helped him regain his writing inspiration,” the report added.

