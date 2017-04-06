OMG! Saudi doctors find light bulb inside this guy’s stomach after 10 yrs

As strange as it can get! (Representational image/Source: File Photo) As strange as it can get! (Representational image/Source: File Photo)

While cases of negligent doctors leaving behind surgical instruments like scissors inside their patients’ stomach after operating them have startled us time and again, we are quite sure you haven’t heard of an incident as outlandish as this.

A 21-year-old Asian man staying in Saudi Arabia was recently found to have a light bulb inside his stomach by doctors at a Saudi hospital located in the eastern al-Ahsa region of the kingdom, as has been found in a report curated by news website Al Arabiya.

The man, reportedly, went to the emergency department of the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Hospital as he was suffering from abdominal pain, severe nausea, fatigue and a high fever. The doctors then ran a number of examinations and tests on the patient only to get surprised by the CT scan report later that showed a mysterious object lying in the man’s stomach. The patient was then, as reported by local news agencies, taken to the operation theatre for surgery, and it was there that the doctors found, much to their shock, that the object was actually a light bulb.

The patient later revealed to the doctors that he had gulped down the light bulb at the age of 10. Interestingly, the bulb was recovered in a good condition, driving home the point that the electrical appliance was well-preserved inside the man’s intestines for more than 10 long years.

