‘Wife sees aliens’, and other bizarre excuses people give for late tax returns

The HMRC Britain is trying to encourage people to file their returns by January 31 and will not accept ‘aliens’ as an excuse. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The HMRC Britain is trying to encourage people to file their returns by January 31 and will not accept ‘aliens’ as an excuse. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Haven’t we all, at some point or the other made bizarre excuses to evade situations such as not completing our homework, being late to office and skipping an event. Interestingly, people have also been using innovative and inconceivable excuses (that include aliens) for being late when their income tax returns have been rejected by the authority.

The annual tax returns deadline in Britain is around the corner and to make sure that taxpayers file their returns on time, the revenue authorities are keeping a sharp lookout and have warned against the mention of ‘aliens’ as an excuse for tardiness. Yes, you read that right, the Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has given out some examples of excuses that have been given by taxpayers – and which should be avoided – including the involvement of aliens in their lives. The department is trying to encourage people to file their returns by on time and before the deadline, which is January 31.

“I couldn’t file my return on time as my wife has been seeing aliens and won’t let me enter the house,” was one of the many explanations that did not pass muster, according to a Reuters report.

Moreover, the officials at HMRC were equally unhappy with other excuses that stated that the tax return papers were kept upstairs by the ex-wife and as they suffered from vertigo, the same could not be retrieved.

“Each year we still come across some questionable excuses,” told Angela MacDonald, HMRC Director General of Customer Services to Reuters. “However, help will always be provided for those who have a genuine excuse for not submitting their return on time,” she added.

The HMRC also pointed out other uncertain claims for tax-deductible expenses, reminding taxpayers that only legitimate expenses for a job would be accepted. Some of the expense claims rejected by the officials are veterinary fees for a rabbit, birthday drinks at a Glasgow nightclub and 250 days’ worth of sausages and chips.

