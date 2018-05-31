Here is how a Russian journalist ‘came back from the dead’

Vasily Gritsak, the Ukranian security service, explained that the operation was embarked on after it was intimated about an attempt to kill the journalist and he blamed the Russian authorities for the same. (Source: Oovvuu videos) Vasily Gritsak, the Ukranian security service, explained that the operation was embarked on after it was intimated about an attempt to kill the journalist and he blamed the Russian authorities for the same. (Source: Oovvuu videos)

In a real-life twist nothing less than those in suspense thrillers, a prominent journalist and critic in Kremlin, ‘came back to life’ after his ‘death’ resulted in wide-spread grief and outrage in Russia. Turned out 41-year-old Arkady Babchenko was alive after officials explained that he had to fake his own death in a sting operation to find out who in reality wanted him dead. According to a report by the LA Times, he apologised to his wife, Olga, firstly and to all others for the pain and trauma his deception has caused them. He explained at a news conference in Kiev that his decision was, in fact, to ensure the protection of his own life in the longer run.

As bizarre as that sounds, Vasily Gritsak, the Ukranian security service, explained that the operation was embarked on after it was intimated about an attempt to kill the journalist and he blamed the Russian authorities for the same. On the other hand, the decision to stage a journalist’s death is even feared to make things more difficult for the community in Kiev, where a number of unsolved killings of journalists have happened in the past. Babchenko, a veteran war correspondent who had sought asylum in Kiev after fleeing from Russia, was reported dead by the police after being shot multiple times outside his place of residence and succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Watch this video to know more.

Media personnel were expecting to be updated about his death at the news conference, where he and the officials revealed the truth instead.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd