Guess what, India is the most forgetful country in Asia-Pacific, here’s why

Indians have left behind a wide range of things in cabs including LCD TV and even child’s tent house. (Representative Image/Thinkstock Image) Indians have left behind a wide range of things in cabs including LCD TV and even child’s tent house. (Representative Image/Thinkstock Image)

Have you ever got down from a cab and realised just moments later that you have left behind your phone or maybe your bag? Well, let us just tell you that you are not the only one. According to Uber’s second edition of The Uber Lost & Found Index, India has emerged as the most forgetful country in Asia-Pacific. Yes, you read that right! Over the past one year, Indians have lost a wide range of things. While phones, bags, and keys are apparently the most common things, riders have also left behind ID cards, eyewear and umbrella. However, things just don’t stop here. Apparently, apart from these, riders have also left behind wedding gifts, LCD TV, gold jewellery and even child’s tent house.

The list of unique things that have been left behind by riders is part incredulous and part funny. From cricket batting pads, child tricycle, golda chingri (prawn) to cat harness, a lot of bizarre things have also been left behind in cabs by Indians. And in case you are wondering which city tops the list, well it is Bangalore followed by New Delhi, of course.

Mumbai is the third in the list while Ahmedabad is the least forgetful city. Apparently, the most common day to lose things is Saturday followed by Sunday, Monday, and Friday. Clearly weekends are not a happy time for everybody. And in case you are wondering about the time then, according to the report, people are most likely to lose an item in the afternoon, between 1pm to 4pm and are believed to be more cautious during the day, from 10 in the morning to 5 in the evening.

