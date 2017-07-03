GST impact: Rajasthan woman names baby born on June 30 midnight ‘GST’

Now, there is an actual GST baby in Rajasthan. A mother takes selfies with her newborn child who was born midnight 12.02 am during the GST launch, at Beawar in Rajasthan on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Now, there is an actual GST baby in Rajasthan. A mother takes selfies with her newborn child who was born midnight 12.02 am during the GST launch, at Beawar in Rajasthan on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

A village in Bihar is known for families giving newborns the most oddest of names, from cycle to court and even coffee. Well, as much as we’re known for bestowing kids with strange pet names, the formal names aren’t as whacky. But that’s not what happened on the night of June 30 in Beawa, Rajasthan.

Just following the stroke of midnight, as the Indian taxation system entered a new era, a new mother decided to name her child – born at 12:02 am on Saturday, July 1 – GST, after the Goods and Services Tax, to mark the launch of what is being touted by the central government as ‘India’s biggest single tax reform to date’.

As soon as the news of baby GST was shared in the online space, members of the BJP government were quick to send their wishes to the newborn. Party spokesperson Nalin S Kohli shared a picture of the mother with the child taking a selfie. “This is an empowering #GST & #SabkaSathSabkaVikas image on #BadaltaBharat under @narendramodi ji @BJP4India, from Rajasthan @VasundharaBJP”, he tweeted.

Even Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje picked up the tweet and added her wishes. “Live long & healthy Baby GST!” Raje tweeted.

Live long & healthy Baby GST! ?? http://t.co/7gz8cOLVdL — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) July 2, 2017

Following the rollout of GST, people have been taking to social media to share their first bills under the new taxation regime. While people are far from getting used to the various slabs under the GST and get their heads straight about which items will be taxed under which bracket, enthusiasm seemed to be quite high. Twitter was soon flooded with bills — from money receipts of big brands such as McDonald’s to local eateries — tweeple enthusiastically shared their bills on the micro-blogging site.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd