Meet Manisha, the 18-yr-old who survived 34 snakebites over last 3 years!

Seeing a snake unrestrained within a close proximity would usually beat the living daylights out of someone, but that is not the case for Manisha Verma from Himachal Pradesh. In fact, the 18-year-old claims it’s “enchanting” every time she has been bitten by a serpent in the past three years. And the girl has been bitten by snakes several times; dare to take a guess on the actual number?

Well, she was bitten over 30 times! Yes, you read it right.

According to a report by ANI, data from various hospitals and medical centres show that she was bitten for the 34th time on February 18 this year. “I was bitten by snakes for the past 3 years over 30 times now. I got snakebite first time at my village near a local river. This time I was bitten by a white snake, whenever I see a snake I get enchanted and it bites me,” the young woman said.

Moreover, she claimed that there were days when she was bitten by a snake twice or thrice on the same day! She further added that many astrologers and priests in her district believe “that I have some connection with a deity”.

Her father Sumer Verma says it has become a regular affair now. “I have taken her to many temples here besides priests and traditional doctors, as there is a belief in our region that with the blessings of local deities’ temples it could be avoided,” said the anxious dad.

However, the girl added that there was a gap two years back when she was not stung by a serpent.

While her doctors and the forest officer working in the region claim that she must have been attacked by non-venomous snakes of the region, and thus survived every time, the veterinarians differ. “I really don’t know which snake has bitten her. We have Viper and Russell snakes available in Shillai and other areas of Sirmaur which neurotoxin. But also the rattlesnakes are common here,” the officer was quoted in the report.

Vets feel getting continuous snakebites may have developed antibacterial properties in the girl’s body. “I really don’t know which snake has bitten her but we generally give venom to horses to develop antibody to prevent snakebites. Same may be the reason she is surviving from continuous snakebites,” said a veterinarian working with the HP government.

No matter what may be the reason for her survival, be it the ‘divine connection with some deity’ or because of the anti-bacterial properties, the girl’s story is no short than any top-rated TV show!

