This GIANT white ball brought one of the busiest streets of London to a STANDSTILL

Oxford Street was brought to a standstill when a giant inflatable ball was suspended ahead of London’s Lumiere Festival. However, due to the uncontrollable wind blowing in the air, the ball moved way too much. It happened during the rush hours, therefore, all the lanes were closed to avoid any accident while workers were trying to secure the white ball.

In no time, the pictures of the chaotic street went viral on social media as the ball got tangled up with Christmas lights. The local transport also suffered a major delay and it was kept shut till 9 pm. One of the Twitter users commented, “Who could predict that installing a giant balloon above Oxford Circus on the windiest day of the year would go horribly wrong.” Another questioned: “Why exactly is there a giant ball in Oxford Circus? What purpose could it possibly have worth holding up all that traffic for?”

Read some reactions here.

England in a nutshell – all traffic halted around Oxford Circus cos this bloody thing has caught in the wind. pic.twitter.com/liWhPQNJDT — Robert Bartlett (@RobBartlettESPN) January 4, 2018

Oxford Circus – traffic still stopped whilst one of the installations for the #lumiereLDN festival is secured – it’s blowing around too much in the wind. #Rover #ThePrisoner [ro] pic.twitter.com/dTIchvOu4q — BBC London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) January 4, 2018

Headline prediction: giant inflatable ball breaks free in high winds at Oxford Circus causing havoc. — QT (@QuebecTango) January 4, 2018

Oxford Circus Spherical Weirdness pic.twitter.com/u5wq4dwZeu — Graham Salisbury (@grahamsalisbury) January 4, 2018

This is scaring me pic.twitter.com/bvuKngTql5 — Hannah Lewin (@_hannah_lewin) January 4, 2018

Not sure today is the best day for an air balloon installation in Oxford Circus pic.twitter.com/rZCcnyXS7X — jemima villanueva (@JemimaGV) January 4, 2018

Are they remaking The Prisoner at Oxford Circus?? pic.twitter.com/0xedeG4WqO — Stuart Thomas (@stuartthomas) January 4, 2018

