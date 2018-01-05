Top News
This GIANT white ball brought one of the busiest streets of London to a STANDSTILL

During the rush hours, Oxford Street was brought to a standstill when a giant inflatable ball was suspended for the London's Lumiere festival but went haywire due to the uncontrollable wind.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 5, 2018 11:04 pm
london standstill, giant ball london, Oxford Street, giant inflatable ball london, indian express, indian express news, social media viral The giant white ball left people in central London astonished. (Source: Twitter)
Oxford Street was brought to a standstill when a giant inflatable ball was suspended ahead of London’s Lumiere Festival. However, due to the uncontrollable wind blowing in the air, the ball moved way too much. It happened during the rush hours, therefore, all the lanes were closed to avoid any accident while workers were trying to secure the white ball.

In no time, the pictures of the chaotic street went viral on social media as the ball got tangled up with Christmas lights. The local transport also suffered a major delay and it was kept shut till 9 pm. One of the Twitter users commented, “Who could predict that installing a giant balloon above Oxford Circus on the windiest day of the year would go horribly wrong.” Another questioned: “Why exactly is there a giant ball in Oxford Circus? What purpose could it possibly have worth holding up all that traffic for?”

Read some reactions here.

 

