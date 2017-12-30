7 bizarre Guinness World Records made by Indians this year

Here are few bizarre world records that Indian made in 2017. (Source: Guinness Book of Records) Here are few bizarre world records that Indian made in 2017. (Source: Guinness Book of Records)

Of course, there are records that are sheer show of strength and precision, but there are also some that are those things AND weird to boot, and Indians really do excel at putting a ‘desi tadka’ to global favourites. This year too Indians decided to go on a spree of creating Guinness World Records with the most unusual things.

Here are few things that went viral this year.

World’s largest Kaikottikali dance performance

India is known for its diverse culture and religious beliefs, one such cultural dance form made a glorious entry in the Guinness books of world record. A total of 6,582 women from across India came together to take part in the World’s Largest Kaikottikali Dance earlier this year. The mesmerising dance performance took place in Kerala. Every woman wore the traditional set of mundu sari and danced on the traditional music.

Watch the video here.

Their daredevil stunt will blow your mind. (Source: ADGPI – Indian Army/ Their daredevil stunt will blow your mind. (Source: ADGPI – Indian Army/ Facebook

58 Army Service Corps on a single bike

In a spectacular display of daredevilry, these 58 Indian army personnel rode a 500 cc Royal Enfield motorbike for 1,200m at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Karnataka. Popularly known as Tornadoes, these army men set a new record at the Indian Air Force base in Bengaluru. The group of 58 corps that was led by Major Bunny Sharma were dressed in tricolour on the vanguard, while the bike was steered by Subedar Rampal Yadav. The other people were standing on the flanks of the two wheels. Apparently, the ASC team hold 19 world and national records and have showcased their masterclass stunts at over 1,000 shows across the world.

Watch the video here.

Longest head massage chain

A group of 600 women gathered together to make the world’s longest head massage chain in Mumbai and made a Guinness World Record. The event was organised by a hair care brand to promote the importance of regular hair oiling, these women got together to create a head massage chain in Mumbai’s Growel’s Mall in Kandivali.

600 women in Mumbai create a Guinness World Record! (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) 600 women in Mumbai create a Guinness World Record! (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

Watch the video here.

Most people firewalking consecutively

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, a company challenged the courage of its 1,356 employee as they walked barefoot over 2m of red-hot burning coal, marking an entry in the Guinness book of world records. Each employee had to walk for over 2m to include themselves in the grand total.

Watch the video here.

Heaviest vehicle pulled by the shoulder blades

Abhishek Choubey, 18, set a world record after hauling a 1,070 kg car with his shoulder blades and a tow rope. The ‘steel blade’ teenager was awarded the world record title heaviest vehicle pulled by the shoulder blades. He dragged a Hyundai Accent GVS to 27.5m, much further than the 5m required by Guinness World Records, in just 48 seconds.

Watch the video here.

Most layered bed of nails

A group of martial artists in Kerala broken the world record for the Most Layered Bed of Nails in 2017. To achieve this record, the man at the bottom was on a bed of nails facing upright and a single layer of nails facing upright was placed between each person that is added to the human tower.

Watch the video here.

Holding the most number of straws in the mouth

A man from Odisha has made headlines after setting a rather interesting Guinness World Record. Manoj Kumar Maharana, from Berhampur, managed to cram 459 drinking straws in his mouth and kept it for 10 seconds without using his hands, breaking the previous record of eight years for 400 straws. In order to break the record, Maharana had to make sure that all the plastic straws remained in his mouth for a minimum for 10 seconds without falling out and without him using his hands to support or hold the straws.

Watch the video here.

Which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

