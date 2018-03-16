Workaholics, beware! French baker fined over Rs 2,30,000 for working 7 days a week

Can you believe it? A French baker was fined for working overtime. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Can you believe it? A French baker was fined for working overtime. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Working more than you’re expected can’t get negative results, or at least most of us think so. However, in a bizarre turn of events, a baker was fined for being a “workaholic”. Cédric Vaivre, a baker from a small town of Lusigny-sur-Barse in northeastern France, kept his bakery open all week in the summer of 2017. However, to his shock — he was fined €3,000, that amounts to a little over Rs 2,30,000 — for keeping it open for seven days in a week.

According to reports, the town has a law that imposes a weekly day off for all the workers. However, during the summer season, there is an influx of tourists travelling to the lakes in the nearby stunning Orient Forest Regional Nature Park, which made him work for weeks without break. As the tourists look for food, Vaivre felt it was wrong to give those tourists a bad experience and also miss out on the profitable month.

Even though the locals loved Vaivre’s service, the authorities imposed a fine on him as he didn’t follow the rules. While he seems to acknowledge the fact that he broke the law, he didn’t expect the amount to burn a hole in his pocket, and hopes that it will be reduced or cancelled.

As per reports in the local newspapers, Lusigny’s Mayor Christian Branle and residents of the town have come together to fight against the verdict and have started a petition as well. Reportedly, Mayor Branle said, “Let’s have some common sense, we’re in a small rural community with no other baker. Furthermore, his business is critical to the important tourist trade.”

