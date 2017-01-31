Find that cow! Bengaluru police hunting for culprit cow that hurt constable’s mother

Picture used for representational purpose Picture used for representational purpose

In a real-life depiction of the adage that reality is stranger than fiction, the Bengaluru Police is hunting down a culprit (as it always should) – the only weird aspect is – it’s a cow! According to a Bangalore Mirror report, a cow hit the 55-year-old mother of a police head constable in Adugodi and now the team is looking for this particular cow so that they can take necessary action against it.

The police has summoned all the cattle owners in the area, who are reportedly coming with their cows for identification and proving their cow’s innocence. For verification, the officials are taking pictures of the cows to show the victim.

“We are collecting personal information of cow owners. On Monday, we questioned a few of them. None of them are claiming responsibility and are maintaining that their cows are not at fault. The photographs of the cows will be shown to the woman as well as eyewitnesses. If they identify the animal, its owner will be summoned again and action will be initiated as per law,” an officer was quoted as saying.

Bhagyamma, mother of officer P Raj, was attacked by the cow a few days back, near her house – police quarters on Hosur-Lashkar Road – in the presence of her granddaughter. The cow reportedly sneaked up from behind and hurt the lady, causing her to blled and be taken to a nearby hospital. The fall was severe and she had to undergo a surgery for a dislocated shoulder.

Reportedly, her son Raj took her to St John’s hospital where she filed a complaint and recorded her statement in front of the doctor. This case is apparently helping the police to track people who let their cattle roam freely on the streets, which leads to traffic jams and also puts their life at risk.

