Exploding whipped cream dispenser kills French fitness blogger Rebecca Burger

It seems even a harmless-looking whipped cream piston can be dangerous, as Instagram star and well-known French fitness blogger Rebecca Burger died in a freak accident after a pressurised cannister that’s used to dispense whipped cream exploded, hitting her in the chest. This happened in eastern France, in what the family has termed as a domestic incident.

Burger, who had a massive following on social media, with around 55,000 fans on Facebook and around 54,000 followers on Instagram, posted regular photos of herself while promoting various fitness products.

“It is with great sadness we announce the death of Rebecca who died the June 18th, 2017 in an accident in the home,” read a statement on Burger’s Instagram account, signed “The grieving family”. Another post included a photograph of a dispenser, which has a small pressurised cannister, alongside a warning not to use similar devices.

“Here is an example of a whipped cream canister that exploded and struck Rebecca’s chest, resulting in her death,” the post read. “Do not use this kind of utensil in your home! Tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation.”

According to French media, she had died of a cardiac arrest after the incident, despite being provided with medical attention, and the police have also opened an investigation into Burger’s death.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that such an incident has happened in France. There were two similar incidents in the country back in 2014, but neither resulted in death. According to an AFP report, France’s National Consumer Institute (INC) had already issued a warning over the same type of cannister, used by the Ard’Time brand, saying the plastic lid may not be able to withstand pressure from carbon dioxide inside.

