Man called 911 to report HIMSELF for drunk driving; his hilarious conversation is breaking the Internet

Michael Lester’s honesty left scores of social media users applauding after his telephone call went viral. (Source: File Photo) Michael Lester’s honesty left scores of social media users applauding after his telephone call went viral. (Source: File Photo)

What would you do if you found someone drinking and driving a car? While most people would stay away from getting into a hassle, Michael Lester won hearts with his honesty. The Florida resident dialed 911 to report a drunk driver — who, quite unbelievably, happened to be himself. Polk County Sheriff’s Office released a hilarious audio on Facebook where Lester reported himself for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve.

The 39-year-old called the emergency number under the influence of alcohol and proceeded to warn other drivers about the danger of his driving. The dispatcher kept him online while asking him to pull over and immediately dispatched an officer to Lester’s location. The video is now going viral on social media as the conversation is absolutely funny and entertaining.

Although, he didn’t hurt anyone while driving but was charged nonetheless for driving under influence of alcohol. Apparently, he hadn’t slept for more than four hours since the past four days. “Michael was stopped before anyone got hurt. Michael first told the deputy he had only two beers (standard drunk answer). Then he changed it to three or four (slightly more accurate). Oh, and he also said that he had swallowed meth earlier, instead of smoking it,” wrote Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Watch the video here.

This is not the first time Lester came under the radar. Apparently, he has a criminal history that includes a previous DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession, disorderly conduct and hit-and-run charges on him.

