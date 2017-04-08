Man blindly follows GPS; drives his car right into the middle of a river

Has technology made us so blind? (Representational image; Source: File Photo) Has technology made us so blind? (Representational image; Source: File Photo)

Humans are supposed to enslave machines. But, in a dismal turn of events, machines have started enslaving us. Technology, no doubt, has made our life easier but it has also made us duller, dependent, and sluggish. You still aren’t convinced? Check this out.

ALSO READ | OMG! Saudi doctors find light bulb inside this guy’s stomach after 10 yrs

A driver in China found himself on a sticky wicket after he drove his car right into the middle of a river. On being asked how, he blamed the goof-up on his GPS. The Shanghaiist.com reports that the incident took place on April 1 in Anhui.

ALSO READ | 9-year-old missing boy found under bed after three-hour rampant search

With the driver stuck in the river, the police had to start a rescue operation! They hurried to the spot to save the driver from the rising waters. However, they didn’t quite succeed in their attempts and had to take help of a bulldozer to drag the vehicle out. As reported by News.163.com, it took almost 12 hours for the officials to finish the operation and rescue the person.

The person, reportedly, was not familiar with the place and as such, counted on his navigation system to reach the destination. While all that is fine, one can’t help wondering as to why did the person keep driving in the first place, even after realising that his car is heading towards a water body.

Interestingly, an incident akin to this took place in 2016 as well when a 23-year-old woman, relying on her GPS, drove her car straight into the Georgian Bay in Ontario, Canada.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd