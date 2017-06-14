Doctors remove 13kg poop-filled colon from constipated man’s body after 22 years!

(Source: Shanghai Tenth People’s Hospital) (Source: Shanghai Tenth People’s Hospital)

A man in China who was suffering from a rare bowel condition was admitted at the Shanghai Tenth People’s Hospital when his belly was so bloated that he looked like he was heavily pregnant. According to local media reports, Zhou Hai could hardly breathe and was moaning in pain. Through a CT scan, doctors found out that there was huge amounts of feces (or poop as many of us call it) stored in the 22-year-old’s colon!

A portion of the feces-filled colon weighing 13kg was later removed from his body after a gruelling 3-hour operation. Surgeons removed a section of Zhou’s colon that measured 76cm long and weighed 13kg, a Straits Times report said.

Zhou told the doctors how he’d been suffering from constipation since he was born and took laxatives on a daily basis. Three days before the operation, his condition had gotten worse and he couldn’t bear the severe abdominal pain. After he was admitted, a series of tests showed that feces had stacked up in a portion of his colon for years now, which had resulted in his abdomen swelling.

Later, it was found out that Zhou suffers from Hirschsprung’s disease, a birth defect that results in missing nerve cells in the muscles of the colon. Usually, it is discovered 48 hours after an infant’s birth, but in Zhou’s case, it was found out in adulthood. The disease makes patients prone to an intestinal infection called enterocolitis, which can be life-threatening.

