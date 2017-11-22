Doctors remove 1.5kg ball of hair from woman’s stomach in Madhya Pradesh

The woman had been chewing her hair for quite some time, and it had hardened into a 1.5kg ball in her stomach. (Representational Image; Source: Thinkstock Images) The woman had been chewing her hair for quite some time, and it had hardened into a 1.5kg ball in her stomach. (Representational Image; Source: Thinkstock Images)

Just in September this year, doctors had removed around 750g of hair from a woman’s stomach in Mumbai. Now, a similar case has been reported from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a ball of hair weighing around 1.5kg was removed from the stomach of a 25-year-old woman, after a three-hour-long surgery.

According to a PTI report, the surgery took place at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in the city. Dr RK Mathur, who led the five-member team of doctors which conducted the surgery on Tuesday, said the woman’s condition was stable.

The woman, who has not been identified, suffered from a rare mental disorder called Rapunzel syndrome, which causes someone to tear their hair out from their head and chew it. Over a period of time, the hair forms a hard lump inside the stomach, which then leads to a number of physical illnesses such as loss of appetite, loss of weight and abdominal distension. Though, in this case the problem was identified before it could turn critical. Had the hair not been removed from her stomach, it would have caused a serious medical problem, Dr Mathur told the news agency.

This year has seen other cases of the Rapunzel syndrome as well. Back in June, doctors at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane, Maharashtra, performed a two-hour long surgery on a 15-year-old girl and removed a hair ball weighing 2.5kg from her stomach.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd