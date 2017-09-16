‘Thirsty’ delivery boy drinks soup ordered by customer, replaces it with his own pee

The company’s operational head in Beijing flew down to Chengdu to personally meet the man and apologise to him, however it isn’t clear whether the apology was accepted or not. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The company’s operational head in Beijing flew down to Chengdu to personally meet the man and apologise to him, however it isn’t clear whether the apology was accepted or not. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A delivery boy in China, has been fired after he drank the soup he was supposed to deliver, and replaced it with his own pee. The event came to light when the man, who received the soup, complained to the delivery service company.

On Chinese Valentines day last month, a wife lovingly packed a thermos filled with soup to surprise her husband. She sent the thermos via a delivery service company.

However, things didn’t go as planned.

While she did receive a surprised response from her husband, it wasn’t a pleasant one. It turns out that instead of a receiving fresh, aromatic bean soup, the husband received a pungent smelling soup. On inquiring with his wife, who confirmed that the soup was freshly cooked and packed, the husband decided to file a complaint with the delivery service. Soon after, he received a call from the delivery boy, confessing that it was him who drank the soup “because he was thirsty”, and mixed it with his urine. Moreover, he even offered to pay 420 yuan to compensate for the soup. However, the husband declined the offer.

Later, the company’s operational head in Beijing flew down to Chengdu to personally meet the man and apologise to him. However, it isn’t clear whether the apology was accepted or not. Moreover, the police is now investigating the matter.

