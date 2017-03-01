What?! Woman on funeral pyre turns out to be alive; was declared ‘dead’

A conflict in medical reports lands alive woman on the funeral pyre. (Source: Thinkstock images) A conflict in medical reports lands alive woman on the funeral pyre. (Source: Thinkstock images)

After news of a Karnataka teenager waking up on his funeral shocked all of us around a week back, we have yet another case of a newly married woman being dramatically pulled out from her funeral pyre by the police after the former’s family reported that her husband was burning her alive under the garb of cremation.

In a further twist of events, two medical reports revolving around the death of the 24-year-old Rachna Sisodia have been found to be in stark contradiction. A Times of India report says that while the death summary issued by a Noida Hospital confirms she died a day before the cremation, that is, February 25, at 11.45pm, following “cardiorespiratory arrest and acute respiratory distress syndrome”, her post-mortem report in Aligarh said ‘ash found in her respiratory tract suggested she may have been alive and breathing when she was being cremated’.

As per the news report, Sisodia had been missing from her house in Bulandshahr since December 13, 2016. Although several cases have been filed by the police against her 23-year-old husband Devesh Chaudhary and 11 others, attempts at nabbing him always fell flat and the accused managed to be at large.

Speaking about her niece’s sudden disappearance, Sisodia’s maternal uncle told the English-language daily, “We searched for her at various places, but all in vain. Later, we got to know she was living with Devesh. We visited his village in Aligarh but failed to find her there as well.”

Amidst all this tizz, the medical fraternity has been dumbstruck over the conflict in the two medical reports. While the doctors of Sharda Hospital’s School of Medical Science and Research in Greater Noida – who declared Sisodia dead before the cremation – maintain that their diagnosis was right, Dr Pankal Mishra, who conducted the post-mortem tells that ‘since the body was 70 per cent burnt he couldn’t say for sure if it was indeed Rachna’s’.

Meanwhile, the accused husband reportedly said that ‘he and his relatives were being framed by his in-laws’ at the behest of his own uncle who wants his property’.

