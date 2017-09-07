‘Dead’ Kerala woman wakes up an hour after being kept in a mortuary

Undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madurai since the past two months, Rathnam’s internal organs had failed and incurred damage due to the severity of her illness. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madurai since the past two months, Rathnam’s internal organs had failed and incurred damage due to the severity of her illness. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A woman, who was suffering from jaundice and presumed to be dead, was kept in a mortuary for almost an hour in Kerala’s Idukki district after which she sprang back to life! You heard us. According to a report by The News Minute, relatives of 40-year-old Rathnam found her alive in the mortuary.

Undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madurai since the past two months, Rathnam’s internal organs had failed and incurred damage due to the severity of her illness. The doctors at the hospital had told Rathnam’s relatives that it was pointless to keep her at the hospital because she wasn’t recovering and had asked them to take her home. The family members then took her to Vandanmed, a village in Idukki district, in an ambulance where they thought she died because she showed no movement. They then reportedly decided to take her to a mortuary.

But when the relatives noticed her breathing and showing some movement almost an hour after she was kept in the mortuary, they shifted her to a private hospital in Kattappana village and informed the police, according to The News Minute. The police said that the family members did not get a confirmation from the doctor or the hospital about her death before shifting her to a mortuary.

Earlier this year, a similar incident took place when a teenager in Karnataka, who was bitten by a stray dog and was assumed to be dead, woke up on the way to his funeral.

