‘Dead’ Karnataka teenager wakes up on way to his funeral!

A ‘dead’ 17-year-old boy sprang back to life on the day of his funeral recently in Karnataka’s Managundi village! You heard us!

According to a report in the Times of India, Kumar Marewad was bitten by a stray dog about a month ago. His condition worsened at the hospital he was apparently admitted to following high fever and was eventually put on ventilator life-support system. Doctors treating him, however, informed his family that his chances of survival were not very high. Reportedly, Dr Mahesh Neelakhantannavar, who was treating the teenager had said that he was suffering from meningoencephalitis, an infection caused due to dog bite.

The Dharwad hospital reportedly warned the family that Marewad’s condition is critical and the infection might spread throughout his body if he was removed from life-support system. The family however decided to shift him home. Following which, when Marewad’s relatives saw no body movements or even breathing, they assumed his death, just like the doctors had said would happen.

But they were in for a rather unexpected turn of events, even as the villagers started preparing for his funeral and last rites. On the way to the funeral ground, reportedly only two kilometres away from the village, Kumar woke up with a jolt from what was evidently a ‘comatose-like-sleep’ and apparently moved his hands and legs while breathing fast and heavily! Onlookers and relatives reportedly rushed him to a hospital nearby. Well, talking about some filmy style happy ending, this episode just fits the bill!

