Crocodile bites selfie-seeking French tourist in Thailand

A 41-year-old French woman was bitten by a crocodile while posing to take a selfie with the ferocious reptile in Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park. Muriel Benetulier wanted to be photographed with the crocodile and tried to get close to the reptile. She squatted near the crocodile and had a photo taken. But as she was getting up, she tipped to one side and the crocodile snapped her left leg, authorities at the national park said. She suffered a severe bite wound, said Thanya Netithammakul, head of the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department. He said the incident was reported by the park chief, Kanchit Srinoppawan. Netithammakul said that tourists nearby said Ms Benetulier visited the park with her husband and the couple came across a crocodile lurking in the water. Muriel has been taken to a nearby hospital, Bangkok Post reported.

Netithammakul said that signboards were put up warning visitors about the crocodiles. Tourists were told to keep to the nature trail. Park staff were also stationed along the route to offer assistance.

Earlier, in 2016, a Danish man who went backpacking to Lake Kununurra in Australia’s tropical north, spotted a freshwater crocodile and decided to take its photographs, perched on the bank. But what happened next was something he was really not prepared for, and nor must have been the reptile.

“Next thing I know I’m sliding down the bank and then I just toppled over and landed straight on top of the croc,” Bonde had said. “He got a pretty good grip on me and shook me around a bit. Reportedly, the crocodile bit the man’s right arm after he fell on him. Bonde realised his mistake and called it the result of him “being stupid”.

