Croatian man gets painful, permanent erection during plastic surgery

A Croatian man who is a plastic surgery addict ended up with a painful, permanent erection that has got nothing to do with sexual arousal, after a nose job to fix his crooked nose went downhill. Neven Ciganovic, 45, is a stylist and reality TV star and was filming for a documentary on his life when he developed the condition called priapism while on the operating table.

During the course of filming, he decided to take off to Iran where he underwent rhinoplasty but ended up with a lot ‘more’ than what he had bargained for.

According to a Daily Mail report, Ciganovic developed the condition as a reaction to an anaesthetic given to him during the surgery. “I was in Iran for rhinoplasty for the documentary film which is covering my life,” he said, adding that he was diagnosed with priapism during the course of the surgery. The disorder results in a really painful erection that lasts for long and if it is not treated within 24 hours, it can lead to permanent damage. While he was recovering in a hospital in Serbia, he said he was not allowed painkillers in spite of being in terrible pain. “I’ve resided in Belgrade hospital since Friday. Unfortunately, I did not receive analgesics because they do not give them to patients here, so I continue to suffer,” he said.

Ciganovic has undergone a corrective operation, but it will take a several months for him to regain normalcy. In the meantime, Ciganovic seems to have his eyes fixed on attaining international stardom and no ailment can deter him. “I’m looking forward to a movie about myself. The film crew dedicated a whole episode about me. I think this is a big deal and I hope this is the start of my international career,” he told DM, talking about his motto: “Better to hate me for what I am than to love me for what I’m not.”

