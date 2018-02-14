Cops on #PooWatch after man swallowed drugs and refused to take a dump for over 22 days

  • Associate Sponsor
The Twitter team of Op Raptor West in the United Kingdom got Internet users hooked on to the toilet habits of a suspected drug dealer, especially after they started the hashtag #PooWatch. A quick look through the Twitter page showed that he was arrested on January 15 in Harlow "for possession with intent to supply class A drugs".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2018 6:33 pm
poo watch, man goes 22 days without pooping, drug dealer poo watch by UK, UK police drug dealer poo watch, drug dealer refuses to go to toilet, drug dealer poo watch by polidce viral funny story, funny viral stories, Indian Express, Indian Express news Dump reprot: The Op Raptor West had been waiting for him to remove the “said items from his bottom” or go to the toilet so they can hold evidence against him for possessing drugs. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
While Elon Musk is basking in the glory or having sent the fastest rocket from Earth to Mars, a handful of Netizens were waiting for an apparent drug dealer to take a dump. No, really! The Twitter team of Op Raptor West in the United Kingdom got Internet users hooked on to the toilet habits of a suspected drug dealer, especially after they started the hashtag #PooWatch. A quick look through the Twitter page showed that he was arrested on January 15 in Harlow “for possession with intent to supply class A drugs”. Ever since then, the Op Raptor West had been waiting for him to remove the “said items from his bottom” or go to the toilet so they can hold evidence against him.

Posting regular updates on the micro-blogging site, it did not take much time for the team to begin using funny hashtags along with their tweets, for instance #delayingtheinevitable, #howlongcanyougo and then eventually decided to zero in on #PooWatch, as they got people hooked on to the drug dealer’s toilet habits.

Oh well, as we wait for a dump report, here are some of the reactions the ‘poo watch’ generated on the micro-blogging site.

