Cops on #PooWatch after man swallowed drugs and refused to take a dump for over 22 days

While Elon Musk is basking in the glory or having sent the fastest rocket from Earth to Mars, a handful of Netizens were waiting for an apparent drug dealer to take a dump. No, really! The Twitter team of Op Raptor West in the United Kingdom got Internet users hooked on to the toilet habits of a suspected drug dealer, especially after they started the hashtag #PooWatch. A quick look through the Twitter page showed that he was arrested on January 15 in Harlow “for possession with intent to supply class A drugs”. Ever since then, the Op Raptor West had been waiting for him to remove the “said items from his bottom” or go to the toilet so they can hold evidence against him.

Posting regular updates on the micro-blogging site, it did not take much time for the team to begin using funny hashtags along with their tweets, for instance #delayingtheinevitable, #howlongcanyougo and then eventually decided to zero in on #PooWatch, as they got people hooked on to the drug dealer’s toilet habits.

#London gang nominal arrested in #Harlow this afternoon for possession with intent to supply class A drugs following a stop in #ladyshot, male tried to hide drugs in adapted drinks container but failed #opraptor #sneaky #nicetry pic.twitter.com/fXCT8XJOuc — Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) January 16, 2018

Male from yesterday’s arrest was charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply class A drugs crack + heroin in the early hours of this morning. always a good feeling taking persons off the street who are causing serious harm to others #opraptor #yourrideiswaiting 👊 pic.twitter.com/oCOBSDtqU3 — Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) January 16, 2018

Male is still refusing to pass objects, still doesn’t believe police have this power to hold him until he produces, male has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs x2 and on way to court for a 7 day lay down application #opraptor http://t.co/ZTXT3JNE49 — Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) January 18, 2018

Male has now been in police custody for the past 50hrs and will remain until he passes said items, he has refused food for all this time and will not accept that he will not be released until he releases #howlongcanyougo #mustbehungry http://t.co/17EtQtDB4K — Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) January 19, 2018

Male is still with us and has just passed 120hours/5days without going to the toilet http://t.co/AHM8tL2qah — Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) January 22, 2018

Today is day 19 and we still have no movement, male doesn’t seem to understand that eventually he will need/have to go #opraptor #PooWatch http://t.co/0Gs0CwjnQG — Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) February 5, 2018

Day 21/3 weeks for our man on #poowatch still no movements/items to report, he will remain with us until Friday when we are back at court where we will be requesting a further 8 days should he not produce anything before that hearing #opraptor http://t.co/SqeD9keiyA — Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) February 7, 2018

Nothing further to report, as soon as as this is resulted a statement will be released #opraptorhttp://t.co/ZXpKxMn5RL — Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) February 10, 2018

Oh well, as we wait for a dump report, here are some of the reactions the ‘poo watch’ generated on the micro-blogging site.

Has he been yet???? Can t believe in interested in a stranger’s toilet habits 😂💩💩💩 — Tracey Osborn (@Tra1ousta) February 12, 2018

He must be like this holding it in!!! pic.twitter.com/hmdhjhXQHw — Allan Discombe (@alnick1018) February 10, 2018

I suspect this will be the scene very soon. pic.twitter.com/MYSdx8TP1g — Rusty Co ⚓ (@Rusty__CoCo) February 8, 2018

today this stroy has been posted on the Chinese Twitter😂 we also can’t wait to see the result — 娇胖 (@lishihan0806) February 9, 2018

keep vigilant! — Andy Pearce (@AndyPearce1975) February 8, 2018

