Chinese school uses ‘newspaper hats’ to stop cheating: It’s hilarious, but effective!

When you think of cheating during exams, post-2015 there is only one image that comes to mind – all those relatives scaling the wall of a school in Bihar trying to help out out the kids with answers and ‘chits’. That fiasco, of course, is legendary, but it won’t be wrong to say that there are scores of kids who manage to take a peek into their neighbour’s answer paper, or even smuggle in a couple of chits rolled up in their sleeves to help them out a little.

That’s nightmare material for most examiners, who painstakingly walk around the room keeping a sharp eye on everyone. But the anti-cheating method adopted by this school in China is parts ridiculous and hilarious. But 100 per cent unique and extremely effective. According to local Chinese media, it seems a school in the Anhui province of the country cut out skull-sized holes in newspaper sheets and had the students wear them over their heads.

Not only did this restrict their eyes from wandering, but also prevented others from looking into their answer sheets.

Photographs of the students in their headgear seriously sitting in class and writing their exam have gone viral on social media platforms, and the response has been mixed. While some have said it’s a clever idea, others have slammed the school saying it is insulting to the students since it makes them look ridiculous.

According to Shanghaiist, schools across China have been cracking down hard on cheating in high-pressure exams in the country, using means such as drones and binoculars to keep a watch on the students, and even holding exams outside in the field so that it is difficult for the kids to cheat.

Well, notwithstanding the seriousness of the issue, there is no doubt that the picture of these students wearing newspaper hats as an anti-cheating device will definitely make you chuckle! Imagine doing that in India!

