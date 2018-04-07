Chinese man stuck phone charger down his ‘itchy’ pee hole; here’s what happened next

Even though the long cable slided up without any problem, he was shocked when he couldn’t retract it. (Representational photo/Pixabay) Even though the long cable slided up without any problem, he was shocked when he couldn’t retract it. (Representational photo/Pixabay)

With wacky incidents all across the globe, social media is full of bizarre stories. Remember the man who inserted needles into his penis for ‘satisfaction’? Well, in a similar incident, another man in China stuck a mobile charger down his pee hole as it was “itchy”. Yes, you heard that right. The incident took place in Dalian as a 60-year-old stuck a metre-long cable up his urethra.

While he could slide in the chord with ease, he couldn’t pull it back. He was shocked when he couldn’t retract it, and had to be ultimately rushed to a hospital to get it removed, reported the Shanghaiist.

ALSO READ | Size DOES matter: Chinese condoms ‘TOO SMALL’ for men in Zimbabwe

“The man suffers from an inflamed and itchy prostate. Unable to bear the irritation anymore, he decided that the only way to get the relief he so desired was to insert the cord he used to charge his cell phone up his pee hole,” the report said.

Well, that’s not all. His itchy problem got more serious. On reaching the hospital, doctors ordered a scan and found that the cord was knotted inside his bladder. The harder he tried to retract the cord, the situation got worse. With the foreign object entangled inside, there was some internal bleeding too.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay eats bull penis, chicken feet to avoid answering these questions

Luckily the doctors operated soon enough to prevent further damage and complication. “In a delicate operation, doctors were able to remove the cord before it did any serious damage,” the report added.

The patient later revealed that while he had washed the charging cord before sticking it up his genitalia, he did not think that sterilising it with a disinfectant was important. Claiming to have learnt his lesson, he promised never to repeat it.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd