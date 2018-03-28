Ambitious Chinese man wants admission in women’s college because he wants a girlfriend

Interestingly, the University where the Chinese student is reportedly seeking admission in, accepts at least one male student’s application to enroll for admission every year. (Source: Thinkstock Images, for representational purpose) Interestingly, the University where the Chinese student is reportedly seeking admission in, accepts at least one male student’s application to enroll for admission every year. (Source: Thinkstock Images, for representational purpose)

How far would you go in the search of your one true soulmate? Would you go to the extent of trying to get admission in a women’s college, because that would mean higher chances of finding love? Of course not! Because that would be bizarre, right? Well, make way for the guy who wouldn’t mind even doing that, because when it is about finding the right person, you might as well take all the chances you can instead of regretting it for the rest of one’s life.

According to South China Morning Post, an 18-year-old boy, who was not identified, is now through to the final round of getting admitted to China Women’s University in Beijing and quoted a “major reason” for his application was because “it will be easier to find a girlfriend”. Interestingly, the University too, apparently accepts at least one male student’s application to enrol for admission every year.

“This school has many girls – if [I] can study here there won’t be a problem finding a companion,” he was recorded as saying in a video apparently filmed by a student and uploaded online. His father, however, is sceptical that his son’s behaviour might alter from being surrounded by a lot of women.

The university is run by All-China Women’s Federation and of the 1,500 students they admit each year about one percent is men.

