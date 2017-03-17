How big a ‘rock’ will you get your girlfriend for marriage proposal? This guy got a 33-ton meteorite

The man presented a 33-ton meteorite and unveiled his plans. (Source: CCTV China/ Facebook) The man presented a 33-ton meteorite and unveiled his plans. (Source: CCTV China/ Facebook)

In order to win their ladylove’s heart, men all over the world try to impress them with unique gifts. And when it comes to a marriage proposal, they usually opt for the biggest rock, diamond. A man in China proposed his girlfriend with the biggest possible rock EVER! So what if it was not a sparkling diamond, the rock did the job and he sealed the deal.

Yes, a young man in Xinjiang, China got down on one knee to ask his love to marry him. To pop the question he planned out an elaborate affair and literally made it a big deal. The man presented a 33-ton meteorite and unveiled his plans. Wrapped in red cover, the huge rock was revealed in the city square in Urumqi, while many onlookers recorded the unusual scene.

Reportedly, the man spent over a million yuan to purchase the bizarre gift. And the girl said yes.

Pictures of the couple’s unique proposal were shared online and it left netizens in splits. Facebook users just can’t figure out why he chose to buy a giant meteorite. Many wondered what would he do with the rock now that it has served the purpose. Surely, she wouldn’t be wearing it!

“He should have added that 1 million yuan to the rock on her finger,” remarked one user, while another asked, “Why didn’t NASA purchase this big meteorite first?” And then few sad souls also felt it’s nothing but, “money can buy love too”.

