Chinese man ‘married’ a ‘female robot’ because he failed to find a human wife

Pygmalion 2.0? One of his friends said that he had become quite frustrated because he was unable to find a girlfriend for himself.(Source: 24/7 Eyes/YouTube) Pygmalion 2.0? One of his friends said that he had become quite frustrated because he was unable to find a girlfriend for himself.(Source: 24/7 Eyes/YouTube)

Just when you thought you have seen and heard everything, a Chinese engineer – who didn’t seem too optimistic and decided to give up on finding love for himself – married a robot he created. Now, while we live among despondent people who give up on the search for love just because they didn’t find anybody, this man sets a bar! According to a Qianjiang Evening News report, Zheng Jiajia, 31-year-old artificial intelligence expert, created the ‘female robot’ in 2016.

ALSO READ | Did you know there’s an airline with bikini-clad flight attendants?

Yingying, the name of the the ‘newly-wedded wife’, can identify Chinese characters and images and even say a few simple words. Well, with a wife who doesn’t speak much, Jiajia might just be the happiest husband around (one would assume)! According to reports, he ‘married’ his creation in a simple ceremony on March 31. Jiajia wore a black suit on the special day, while Yingying gave him company in a black suit as well, but with a red cloth (a la ghungat?) covering her head.

ALSO READ | After attaining adulthood, France’s only sex museum closes

According to a South China Morning Post report, the ceremony saw Jiajia’s mother and friends in attendance. Apparently, one of his friends said that he had become quite frustrated because he was unable to find a girlfriend for himself. Jiajia reportedly wants to upgrade his wife’s ‘settings’ so she is able to walk and help out with some of the household chores as well. Well, so what if matches are made in heaven, science is making love happen too!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd