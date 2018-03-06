Chinese blogger fined and jailed for offering free sex on social media

The viral clip, which was reportedly captioned, “Somebody come get me… sex… for free… 6316,” showed a woman clad in a bikini on the bed of a hotel room. (Representational Image; Source: Thinkstock Images) The viral clip, which was reportedly captioned, “Somebody come get me… sex… for free… 6316,” showed a woman clad in a bikini on the bed of a hotel room. (Representational Image; Source: Thinkstock Images)

In a bizarre incident, a Chinese teenage blogger created quite a chaos after she offered free sex on social media. She was later arrested by the local police on the suspicion of advertising prostitution, said a Daily Mail report quoting local news agencies.

Identified as a 19-year-old who the username ‘Qianjin Yeye’ and posted a video giving her exact room number and location, which was at the Hilton Hotel in Sanya City’s Haitang Bay in China’s southern Hainan Province, a Metro UK report said.

The clip, which was reportedly captioned, “Somebody come get me… sex… for free… 6316,” showed a woman clad in a bikini on the bed of a hotel room. According to the Haitang District police, the recording went viral on various social media platforms such as Weibo and WeChat, resulting in multiple people reaching the hotel and inquiring about Yeye as per an IB Times report. However, after the original post, another one cropped up where the teenager requested people to stop responding to her offer and also stop sharing the clip as it was “just a joke.”

Following the commotion, the hotel staff called the police and filed an official complaint against the guest. However, on the arrival of Haitang District authorities, the guest had already checked out. She was later found and arrested from a hotel at Sanya Phoenix International Airport on March 2 on prostitution charges and disrupting the Hilton hotel’s business operations, said the Metro report. She has reportedly been jailed for 15 days and fined 500 RMB (approx. Rs 5,000) and her social media accounts have also been suspended.

