Tired of bad attitude complaints, police chief sends cops to learn ‘service with a smile’

Law enforcement officials are certainly not expected to be happy-go-lucky chaps greeting and meeting people with a broad smile. But we could all use some gentle courtesy instead of bad temper and a grumpy face all the time. Tired of such bad attitude complaints by the general public, a police boss sent his staff to a hotel to learn some warm etiquette and learn “service with a smile”, reported the People’s Daily Online.

Over 20 cops from the Chang’an branch of the Xi’an Public Security Bureau went to a five-star hotel after local newspapers and TV channels highlighted the plight of people who came to the police station with various complaints. “The Chang’an branch unveiled a plan on its official Weibo account, which it promised would improve police officers’ service over the course of a three-month campaign,” the report added.

The announcement was lauded by many users on the Chinese micro-blogging site. One user commented, “That’s great. Many police are so impolite”, while another found it hard to believe and wrote, “This is the first joke I heard in 2017,” reported the Daily Mail UK.

Chief of the Chang’an branch of the Xi’an Public Security Bureau, Li Huixian, told Sanqin Metropolitan Daily that had initially highlighted the complaints that cops may not be as warm as hotel staffs of renowned hotels “but a smile from the bottom of one’s heart reflects the details of our daily service. It will make people feel welcome.”

