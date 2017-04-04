Can you believe it? Granny uses ₹80,000 Louis Vuitton bag to carry fresh fish

Fishy tale for you! (Source: File Photo) Fishy tale for you! (Source: File Photo)

Love fishy tales? This one will leave you dumbfounded and delighted, all at the same time — more so, because the fish gets to travel in a designer luxury bag!

From strutting on the ramp with a collection of clutches to flaunting matching handbags and laughing at the unforgettable “bagwati” scene in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara — we all love expensive luxury bags, don’t we? But, a Taiwanese grandma has taken the Internet by storm when we found out how she put her brand new Louis Vuitton bag to use.

Her grandson took to a confession page online to recount the amusing incident. Disclosing that he noticed that his grandma’s old bag was tattered and she never took the time to buy herself a new one, he decided to surprise her by gifting her a designer bag.

The man purchased a bag, from Louis Vuitton’s Neverfull range, priced at $1,260 (around Rs80,000) with some help from the store assistant.

However, when he visited her again, he was shocked to see his grandmother holding the bag filled with milkfish. Appalled, he asked her why she had put fish in the LV bag. Her grandma replied with glee, “It doesn’t leak!”

Seeing her smile and contentment, he couldn’t tell her anything in return. Thinking he had done his duty as a grandson by making her happy, he let it go.

Leaving many readers amused, the post has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Written in Chinese, the post has gone viral and has attracted a lot of attention.

While one user commented, “Your grandmother certainly has the most fashionable vegetable basket in town,” another one went on to say, “Imagine the look on their faces when some rich lady finds out she has the same bag as your grandmother.”

