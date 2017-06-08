Brother ki dulhan? Younger brother pushes elder brother aside to marry the bride

Eleventh hour drama at wedding ceremony! (Source: Pixabay) Eleventh hour drama at wedding ceremony! (Source: Pixabay)

Movies are said to take inspiration from reality. But, sometimes life throws such curve balls that even the real world can offer a filmy twist. And a marriage ceremony at Vellore’s Tirupattur area is proof enough. An arranged marriage had been fixed between Kumar and a 20-year-old bride from Rajyapalayam. Creating just the perfect plot for a Bollywood potboiler, his younger brother, Velu, stepped in when the priest asked him to ‘tie a thali’ to the bride and married her instead at Bala Murugan Temple at Ilayampatti on June 1.

On the wedding day, when the priest asked the man to tie a thali (holy thread) around the bride’s neck, the man’s younger brother who was standing near him suddenly pulled out another thali kept in his shirt pocked and tied it to the bride, an India Today report said.

The incident created chaos among both the families but the bride had no objection. Moreover, she refused to remove the thali too, making it clear, who had actually arranged the marriage. The younger brother then revealed how the two had been smitten with each other when he went to her hometown to arrange the wedding for his elder brother.

Once the incident had sunk in, the girl’s family allegedly picked a quarrel with the younger brother and he was beaten up, a New Indian Express report said. It has also been reported that the elder one threw away his ‘blessed thali’ in frustration, and left the marriage venue. His whereabouts are unknown till date.

There was another twist in the tale when the bride’s family refused to accept the younger brother and forcibly removed the thali. However, the girl was adamant on not tying the knot with anyone else. “Later, her relatives called Velu and invited him to Rajapalayam. However, he declined saying that the thali he had tied on her had been removed,” local sources said.

