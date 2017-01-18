Bengaluru astrologer asks woman to ‘sleep with a Brahmin’ to put an end to all her problems

‘He told me that my doshas would end if I slept with a Brahmin,’ the victim said. (Representational image/Pixabay) ‘He told me that my doshas would end if I slept with a Brahmin,’ the victim said. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Often when we find no solution to all the problems in life, we tend to rely on God, and our stars — hoping things would sort themselves out. We often even turn to astrologers, monks or god-people who claim to use occult sciences as means to ‘fix’ things. Solutions can range from watering a particular plant to wearing a specific gemstone to a whole host of other ‘solutions’.

Though, there are few such means that people swear by, there are enough quacks to make us wary, who simply try and take advantage of blind faith, superstition and the desperation of a person.

What else is making news

Something similar was recently reported when an “astrologer” called Ramakrishna Sharma was arrested by the police in Bengaluru. Apparently, Sharma had suggested to one of his female clients that she should “sleep with a Brahmin” to put an end to her problems. Speaking to the Banglore Mirror, the woman said, “I realised that this man had no solution to anyone’s problems. He was only swindling people. He kept telling me that I will have to wait. Finally, he told me that my Doshas would end if I slept with a Brahmin. While he was very cool as he offered this solution, I was shocked and told him that I was not interested. I asked him to return my money.”

The incident came to light after the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations conducted a sting operation to expose the ‘astrologer’, whose clientele included mostly women. “Following this exposé, a victim has approached the police against the astrologer, claiming he has exploited her,” the English daily reported.

ALSO READ | Believe it or not, Jesus is coming in an Uber!

The report added details of the ordeal by the victim too. In December, Vidya (name changed) was asked to come to his ‘den’ to meet his Guruji who had arrived from Kerala as he would help resolve all her problems. She fell for the bait and visited Sharma’s office. “The Guruji started crying when I told him of my problems, and said I was like his daughter. On the pretext of performing some magic with an earthen port and some incense sticks, he asked me to lift my clothes so that he could sprinkle some ash from the pot onto me navel. When I refused, he himself tried to lift my skirt. I somehow freed myself from them and escaped from the place,” she said.

Realising that Sharma could be a probable trickster, the association had already started to seek help from neighbours where Sharma operated. They asked in the neighbourhood to direct any victim who wanted to fight for their rights to get in touch with them. The association and police now hope that more would come forward and register complaints.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd