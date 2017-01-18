At this Gurugram apartment, there’s some strange sh*t flying around

Notice that has gone viral (Source: WhatsApp) Notice that has gone viral (Source: WhatsApp)

In what sounds extremely disgusting and bizarre, someone residing in the Tower A of Belvedere Tower Condominium in Gurugram is throwing poop from the upper floors. A notice issued by Belvedere Tower Condominium Association on January 13 has gone viral on social media, especially on WhatsApp and Facebook. “Throwing of poop from Tower” is the subject of the notice that states the ‘investigation’ on the matter is under way.

“We regret to inform you that after a gap of two days the incidence of throwing poop from Tower A has started again. The BOM takes serious note of this disgusting act and we are investigating further. We request residents to come forward and share with us any information that may help us to identify the culprit,” reads the January 13 notice.

A resident of the upscale apartments confirmed the incident to Huffington Post India and said that this has happened a couple of times, which is why it’s a matter of concern. “People here are generally sweet and don’t bother one another. Had this been a one-time thing, no one would have cared,” a woman who requested anonymity was quoted as saying.

As if poop falling from planes wasn’t enough!

Remember when a resident of Delhi moved National Green Tribunal complaining of dumping of human waste by aircraft over residential areas near the IGI airport?

