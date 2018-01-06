Photos of a ‘baba’ pulling a tractor with his genitalia are going viral

Stunning hundreds of people at the annual Magh Mela organised on the banks of Ganga in Allahabad, an elderly ascetic pulled a tractor using nothing but his penis! (Source: Express Photo) Stunning hundreds of people at the annual Magh Mela organised on the banks of Ganga in Allahabad, an elderly ascetic pulled a tractor using nothing but his penis! (Source: Express Photo)

Most of us might have seen people pulling heavy vehicles like trucks and tractors using their teeth and even hair. However, recently a picture surfaced on the Internet that left many people stunned after the annual Magh Mela that is organised on the banks of Ganga in Allahabad. An elderly ascetic pulled a tractor using nothing but his penis! Yes, you read that right.

Shocking the onlookers and pilgrims at Sangam — the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati — in Prayag, where the 45-day-long event is held, he pulled the vehicle with a rope attached to his genitalia. The nude monk performed the unusual show of strength to prove his spirituality.

Photos of the sadhu – with white hair and beard donning big beaded necklace – have surfaced online and people around the globe are left shocked. Also known as mini Kumbh Mela, Magh Mela is held every year in the month of Magh month as per Hindu lunar calendar. People across the country travel to Allahabad to take a holy dip at Sangam on auspicious dates spread across over a month.

Indian holy man drags TRUCK with his PENIS in shocking feat to prove religious devotion http://t.co/BN0xusZDie — chris tuyor (@ChrisTuyor) January 4, 2018

Many a time, at the event, monks and holy gurus demonstrate their unique show of strength, perseverance and endurance. This is not the first time sadhus have used their genitalia to flaunt their ‘power’. Earlier in 2014, another video of a monk lifting a dozen bricks with his penis had gone viral. Another video from 2016 of a monk lifting a giant stone in Kumbh Mela too went viral.

